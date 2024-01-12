What is motor neurone disease? Rob Burrow's health condition explored as he receives CBE from Prince William in surprise ceremony

On January 11, 2024, Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos player who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, received a CBE from Prince William in a surprise ceremony. Kevin Sinfield, Burrow’s teammate in the Leeds Rhinos and currently the defense coach at the English National Team, also received a CBE alongside Burrow.

Burrow’s career in rugby saw a tragic end in 2019 when he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), an untreatable, life-limiting condition, and was told he had only two years to live. Since then, the two have worked hard to create global awareness for MND and raised more than £15 million for research into the illness.

The Prince of Wales met Burrow and Sinfield at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. According to the Daily Mail, Prince William talked to the two friends in Headingley’s dressing room, telling Burrow:

“I’ve brought a special couple of things up with me to give you today. I did check with Kevin to make sure you didn’t want to go down to London to receive this, but I brought your CBEs up here to give to you today if that’s okay, while you’re in your home, surrounded by your family and friends. I thought today was a good day.”

Burrow and Sinfield were presented with the CBE honor by Prince William in Headingley Stadium, in the presence of both their wives and Burrow’s three children.

Motor Neurone Disease: an uncurable condition of the brain and nerves

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their book (Image via X/@Rob7Burrow)

Motor neurone diseases (MND) are a group of rare neurological conditions that affect our brains and nerves, gradually destroying our motor neurons—the cells that control our muscle-involving activities like walking, speaking, swallowing, and even breathing. These disorders are progressive in nature and are known to get worse over time. People with MNDs have a much shorter life expectancy.

Some types of motor neuron diseases are hereditary, while others are not. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH), while the cause of MNDs is not known, environmental factors might play a role in the non-inherited MNDs.

The symptoms of motor neurone diseases are generally visible among people in their 50s and 60s, but the onset of these diseases can occur at any age. The major symptoms of motor neurone diseases include slurry speech, weakness in the ankles, frequent muscle cramps and twitches, weak grip, and significant weight loss.

Early diagnosis of motor neurone disease is not possible, but patients can get in touch with neurologists to help rule out other potential conditions when they notice any symptoms.

As of now, there is no definitive cure or treatment for motor neuron diseases, but physiotherapy, regular exercise, advice from nutritionists and language therapists, and emotional support from friends and family can make them easier to deal with.

Prince William praised the ‘brotherly bond’ between Burrow and Sinfield

During his visit to the Leeds stadium, Prince William also praised the “brotherly bond” shared by Burrow and Sinfield. The Prince of Wales said,

“The relationship between you two has been so amazing to watch. An inspiration for everyone to kind of go like ‘this is how we help each other’.”

Rob Burrow was deeply touched by the honor of being presented with the CBE by Prince William in Leeds. Talking to the Daily Mail about it, Burrow said,

“It is an honor to accept on behalf of the whole MND community. Days like today allow us to keep the spotlight on the disease and continue to raise awareness, and hopefully, funds to fight the diseases and support those who are living with MND and their families.”

As the two friends showed the Prince of Wales the club’s Hall of Fame, which featured several images of them playing side by side, William also remarked how the two were quite a successful combination, “quick hands, and quick feet.”

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, almost two years after retiring from the Leeds Rhinos rugby league team. Since his diagnosis, he and his former teammate of 15 years, Kevin Sinfield, have worked together to raise money and awareness. In May 2023, Sinfield ran the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.