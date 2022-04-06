What did Noel Gallagher say about Harry Styles? Oasis star trolled online over recent comments

Noel Gallagher recently landed in hot waters after questioning Harry Styles’ abilities as a songwriter. During an interview with the Daily Star, the former Oasis member claimed that musicians who start their careers with the X-Factor are not real artists:
“The X-Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.”
The 54-year-old went on to take a direct dig at Styles, who began his music career on X-Factor as part of One Direction, saying:
“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”
Gallagher has also criticized One Direction in the past, saying that the band members would end up “in rehab by the time they’re 30.”
He even censured Styles during an old interview with Absolute Radio and claimed that his cat could have written the latter’s hit song Sign of the Times “in about 10 minutes.”
Contrary to Noel Gallagher’s latest remark, Styles holds songwriting credits (alongside his co-writers) for every track on his chart-topping studio albums, Harry Styles and Fine Line. He is even credited as a co-writer on multiple songs with One Direction.
Twitter reacts to Noel Gallagher’s comments on Harry Styles
Harry Styles is undoubtedly one of the most prominent music artists today. The singer has also managed to build one of the strongest fanbases worldwide with his skyrocketing fame with the former band One Direction and his transition into a record-breaking solo career.
Needless to say, fans of the pop star were left disappointed after Noel Gallagher disapproved of his caliber as a songwriter during a recent interview. In response, several fans took to Twitter to troll the former Oasis guitarist for his remarks on Styles:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Styles will respond to Gallagher’s comments in the days to come.
The pop star is currently busy promoting his new single, As It Was, which broke Spotify's record, becoming the song with the most single-day streaming with 8.3 million plays in less than 24 hours.
The song is the first single from his upcoming third studio album Harry’s House, which is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022. Styles is also set to headline the Coachella Festival this month before continuing his widely popular Love on Tour in the UK and Ireland.
The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker will also perform 30 international shows as part of his tour in countries like Germany, Sweden, Poland, France, Italy, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, among others, between June 2022 and December 2022.
In addition to a thriving music career, Styles has also ventured into acting. He is set to appear in two upcoming movies titled Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.