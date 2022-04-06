What did Noel Gallagher say about Harry Styles? Oasis star trolled online over recent comments

Noel Gallagher recently landed in hot waters after questioning Harry Styles’ abilities as a songwriter. During an interview with the Daily Star, the former Oasis member claimed that musicians who start their careers with the X-Factor are not real artists:

“The X-Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.”

The 54-year-old went on to take a direct dig at Styles, who began his music career on X-Factor as part of One Direction, saying:

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:



“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” https://t.co/0w7oTefP6x

Gallagher has also criticized One Direction in the past, saying that the band members would end up “in rehab by the time they’re 30.”

He even censured Styles during an old interview with Absolute Radio and claimed that his cat could have written the latter’s hit song Sign of the Times “in about 10 minutes.”

Contrary to Noel Gallagher’s latest remark, Styles holds songwriting credits (alongside his co-writers) for every track on his chart-topping studio albums, Harry Styles and Fine Line. He is even credited as a co-writer on multiple songs with One Direction.

Twitter reacts to Noel Gallagher’s comments on Harry Styles

Fans trolled Noel Gallagher after Harry Styles criticism (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Morena Brengola/Getty Images)

Harry Styles is undoubtedly one of the most prominent music artists today. The singer has also managed to build one of the strongest fanbases worldwide with his skyrocketing fame with the former band One Direction and his transition into a record-breaking solo career.

Needless to say, fans of the pop star were left disappointed after Noel Gallagher disapproved of his caliber as a songwriter during a recent interview. In response, several fans took to Twitter to troll the former Oasis guitarist for his remarks on Styles:

nathan @nfcresswell harry styles is 5x more talented and interesting than noel gallagher and i don’t even especially like his music harry styles is 5x more talented and interesting than noel gallagher and i don’t even especially like his music

Buckers @deathofbuckley I hate this type of pop snobbery.



Noel Gallagher here, shouting at clouds while Harry Styles rides off on his beautiful pink motorbike to awesome town. I hate this type of pop snobbery. Noel Gallagher here, shouting at clouds while Harry Styles rides off on his beautiful pink motorbike to awesome town. https://t.co/kGt4MN06O2

ash is home || L❥VE @sunfflouwerry Pop Crave @PopCrave Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:



“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” https://t.co/0w7oTefP6x why are old men always so petty for no reason. yes he's doing better than you ever could imagine do at his age. yes he outsold. yes, he's an icon. he's the present you're not. move on and go cry cause ur brother got that 3k worth fish instead of u <3 twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… why are old men always so petty for no reason. yes he's doing better than you ever could imagine do at his age. yes he outsold. yes, he's an icon. he's the present you're not. move on and go cry cause ur brother got that 3k worth fish instead of u <3 twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

sylvie @sylvgrace9 Pop Crave @PopCrave Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:



“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” https://t.co/0w7oTefP6x noel mad that harry hung out with the cooler brother twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… noel mad that harry hung out with the cooler brother twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… https://t.co/KbrMuNHNDG

el☀️ @sheerheartsclub Pop Crave @PopCrave Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:



“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not working as hard as "real" musicians:“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” https://t.co/0w7oTefP6x why is this man STILL talking after the way jade thirlwall ended him https://t.co/tu04Hw6kh6 twitter.com/popcrave/statu… why is this man STILL talking after the way jade thirlwall ended him https://t.co/tu04Hw6kh6 twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

gem 4 🫶🏻 @lrryarehome Oasis Mania Fanpage @oasismania_uk Noel Gallagher said that Harry Styles and any artists who came out from ‘The X Factor’ “have nothing to do with music whatsoever”



“‘The X Factor’ is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.” Noel Gallagher said that Harry Styles and any artists who came out from ‘The X Factor’ “have nothing to do with music whatsoever”“‘The X Factor’ is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.” https://t.co/squdjH7EUy as jade thirlwall once said: “we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family” twitter.com/oasismania_uk/… as jade thirlwall once said: “we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family” twitter.com/oasismania_uk/…

samantha🪩 @samvizzi harry styles could have written wonderwall but noel gallagher couldn’t have written as it was. and i stand by that harry styles could have written wonderwall but noel gallagher couldn’t have written as it was. and i stand by that

🍓✧ ˚ * · · ˚ . ⋆ ✫ · IS SEEING HARRY @starknstars Nahh Noel Gallagher is pure pressed about Harry Styles that’s genuinely the funnest thing I’ve seen in a while Nahh Noel Gallagher is pure pressed about Harry Styles that’s genuinely the funnest thing I’ve seen in a while

KristiD @Kristi_D23 @PopCrave @NoelGallagher It takes a petty, insecure man to attack someone following their dream, living their best life, creating music and joy. Careful, your true colors are showing-your mean spirited says more about you than anyone else. Clearly millions of people adore @Harry_Styles @PopCrave @NoelGallagher It takes a petty, insecure man to attack someone following their dream, living their best life, creating music and joy. Careful, your true colors are showing-your mean spirited says more about you than anyone else. Clearly millions of people adore @Harry_Styles. ❤️

AS IT WAS DAY!!! @lwt28thavocado @NoelGallagher if you’re mad harry styles is more successful than your pea sized brain could ever be just say that. @NoelGallagher if you’re mad harry styles is more successful than your pea sized brain could ever be just say that.

lily LOVES BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH and pau @rkidharry noel gallagher we know you love harry styles noel gallagher we know you love harry styles https://t.co/njT5czCoKo

Gioia Elizabeth Rizzo @TheGioiaRizzo @NoelGallagher really needs to accept the fact that our @Harry_Styles has an immense talent and a beautiful manner that touches everyone in its path. @NoelGallagher really needs to accept the fact that our @Harry_Styles has an immense talent and a beautiful manner that touches everyone in its path.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Styles will respond to Gallagher’s comments in the days to come.

The pop star is currently busy promoting his new single, As It Was, which broke Spotify's record, becoming the song with the most single-day streaming with 8.3 million plays in less than 24 hours.

The song is the first single from his upcoming third studio album Harry’s House, which is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022. Styles is also set to headline the Coachella Festival this month before continuing his widely popular Love on Tour in the UK and Ireland.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker will also perform 30 international shows as part of his tour in countries like Germany, Sweden, Poland, France, Italy, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, among others, between June 2022 and December 2022.

In addition to a thriving music career, Styles has also ventured into acting. He is set to appear in two upcoming movies titled Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Edited by Shaheen Banu