What did Oliver Stone say about Ryan Gosling? Internet slams Oscar-winning director for comment regarding Barbie movie

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, known for making films like Platoon and Natural Born Killers, is being slammed online after his old comments about Ryan Gosling. In a 2023 interview with City A.M., the director took a dig at Barbie and Ryan Gosling, stating:

"Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that sh*t for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood."

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was one of the biggest movies of 2023, with Ryan playing Ken. Gosling's performance was praised by critics and audiences alike and he has been nominated for several awards. The film itself, despite its visage, was a take on serious themes like patriarchy and modern-day feminism.

Stone is an acclaimed director known for making movies on topics like war, politics, and crime. He has received numerous awards, including four Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and five Golden Globe Awards.

Despite this, Oliver Stone suggested Barbie was "fantasy" themed and not a "serious film." He was of the opinion that films "have become like Marvel movies," repetitive and following a formula with big action shots like "crashes."

"Always old men...": Internet users slam Oliver Stone for his comments on Ryan Gosling

As news of Oliver Stone's recent interview about Barbie and Ryan Gosling went viral, internet users were left shocked. Many were quick to criticize the director for his short-sighted comments and stated he should retire.

Others praised Gosling for experimenting and even stated various accolades he received for his role in the film:

In addition to Barbie, Oliver Stone also called out Keanu Reeves' John Wick. As per the director, he slept 778 times watching the film on a flight, adding that he kept waking up and just saw the character "killing more people." He criticized the industry and movies for "degenerating into non-logic."

Oliver Stone has not yet commented on the recent backlash.