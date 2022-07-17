What are Oxycodone pills? Kodak Black arrested yet again in Florida

Kodak Black’s legal issues don’t seem to end, as he was recently arrested after local authorities found oxycodone pills in his car. According to law enforcement sources, he was driving a Dodge Durango on July 15 in Ft. Lauderdale.

The cops stopped him and searched his car when they smelled marijuana. The police officers reportedly found 31 oxycodone pills and cash worth $74,690. A few sources revealed that the rapper’s license and tags have also expired. According to the latest update, Black’s lawyer spoke to a news outlet and said:

“Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: Kodak Black was arrested on Friday in South Florida.



MoJo @moejo219 Kodak black is a silly mofo smh arrested again Kodak black is a silly mofo smh arrested again

Black has been charged with possessing a controlled substance without prescription and oxycodone trafficking.

Details about the oxycodone pills found in Kodak Black’s car

Oxycodone pills are used to cure severe pain that requires opioid treatment and when other pain medicines do not work or can’t be tolerated. The pills work on the central nervous system to relieve pain.

The pills should not be used if someone needs pain medicine for a brief period, including recovery from surgery. It should be avoided to relieve mild pain or in situations where non-narcotic medication works. It should not be used to treat pain that is felt only once.

Oxycodone can cause mental or physical dependence if used for a long time. Meanwhile, those with continuous pain should not let the fear of dependence stop them from using legally prescribed narcotics to cure their pain.

Mental dependence may not occur if narcotics are used for this purpose, and physical reliance could lead to withdrawal side effects if treatment is stopped suddenly. Severe withdrawal side effects can be prevented by decreasing the dose for a brief period of time before stopping the treatment.

Kodak Black’s history of legal troubles

Kodak Black has faced several legal issues in the past

Despite being a famous rapper, Kodak Black has faced many legal issues throughout his life. He was arrested in 2015 on charges of battery, robbery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis.

Black was arrested the following year and accused of possessing a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, and fleeing from officers. He was arrested again in 2016 on charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment. He was placed on house arrest for a year alongside being sentenced to five years probation, performing community service, and taking anger management classes.

He was arrested in February 2017 for violating his probation, and his musical tour was postponed. He was then sentenced to 364 days in May 2017 in the Broward County Jail and was put on house arrest for a year alongside five years of probation following his release.

Kodak Black was again arrested in January 2018 on charges of passing marijuana and a gun to a small child in an Instagram video. A concert promoter filed a lawsuit against him in 2019 for not appearing at his concerts. He was arrested while trying to enter the United States from Canada after border authorities found marijuana and a Glock in his car.

He was then arrested on firearm charges in May 2019. He pleaded guilty to a firearms possession case in March 2020 after being detained at the Canadian-American border with a Glock and was serving his federal sentence in June 2020. He was again arrested in January 2022 on charges of trespassing.

