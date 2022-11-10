What is parasite cleansing? TikTok’s viral infection cure revealed

Parasite cleansing is not as daunting as it sounds. In fact, it has gotten so popular among social media users that it achieved viral status in a very short time.

Food-related trends seem to be all the rage, and due to the rising use of apps like TikTok, we are constantly exposed to exciting and creative trends. However, this does not mean they're all safe to follow. It is always important to exercise caution when trying your hand at trends, especially those that involve your health.

The new viral parasitic cleansing has taken TikTok by storm, though we are unaware of its origin.

What is parasite cleansing?

According to Medical News Today, a parasite cleanse is any diet, supplement, or detox method that involves eliminating parasites from the body without prescription medications.

Several plants and compounds are reported to help rid the body of unwanted parasites but will do very little if the host body has no parasites. Some people who are anxious about gut health and well-being have been exposed to this detox method, with claims that it would heal their bodies.

A parasite is an organism that lives in a host body and gets its food from or at the expense of the host body - i.e., they consume all the necessary nutrients that humans need for a healthy life. Parasites can cause several diseases in humans, some of which are difficult to cure.

Parasites are generally acquired by consuming contaminated food or water, but people with weakened immune systems, unhealthy gut flora, or leaky gut syndrome are more susceptible to attaining one. It can even spread through a mosquito bite or a sandfly and can be transmitted to humans from infected animals.

What does TikTok say about parasite cleansing?

Many TikTok users have found effective ways to tackle parasites that could lead you to pass them out. Some homemade remedies involve eating papaya seeds that are considered antiparasitic. Positive results yielded from this diet include less stomach bloating and lower anxiety.

One user, @watser, broke down the process in an instructional video. The key is to drink organic juice with a dash of cayenne pepper daily. They also claim to have used Paraguard to kill parasites, activated charcoal, and fluvic acid to avoid the effects of the toxins released when they die. They have also suggested avoiding coffee, sugar, and carbs.

The parasite cleansing process can make one feel very sick if the process used is wrong or if done without any necessity. There is not enough scientific research to back the effectiveness of commercial cleanses. So for what it's worth, it's best to consult a doctor or licensed nutritionist before attempting this particular trend.

