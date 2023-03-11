What is peyote? Jane Fonda opens up on a horrible experience with the drug 

Peyote is a drug that Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda like to have fun with, besides their 9 to 5 jobs. The famous actresses discussed how they had taken peyote in the past. Jane Fonda explained that the shared trip wasn't very exciting for her.

randomthought @randomthought #LilyTomlin #Peyote #Hallucinogens Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin went on a peyote trip & it didn't go as planned! Jane Fonda called it "the worst" while Lily considered herself a shaman. #JaneFonda Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin went on a peyote trip & it didn't go as planned! Jane Fonda called it "the worst" while Lily considered herself a shaman. #JaneFonda #LilyTomlin #Peyote #Hallucinogens https://t.co/GmWun4zLS2

From 2015 to 2022, the cast of "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix worked as friends. They both use peyote in real life, just like their on-screen characters do.

On Stephen Colbert's late-night show, they talked about the dos and don'ts when it comes to possessing the plant, which is renowned for its hallucinogenic effects.

Jane Fonda talks about her experience with the drug named peyote

Lily Tomlin, the 83-year-old actress, confessed that she is more of a peyote regular than Jane Fonda. On the show with Colbert, she said she "microdoses." Microdosing means taking a relatively small amount of the drug. In her opinion, Fonda is "not that advanced" when it comes to peyote.

58-year-old Stephen Colbert asked Tomlin if she was micro-dosing at the time. To this, she cheekily said, "Yeah, of course."

Jane Fonda, who is 85 years old, said that she has had positive experiences with the cactus-like plant in the past, but her experience with Tomlin was quite the contrast. In her words, she became "totally paranoid.":

"I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible."

She continued:

"It was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide."

Tomlin added to the conversation with a: "Like a shaman, as I am."

Jose @JoseSalvadorIII Currently watching the #GraceandFrankie pilot and I had no idea I needed to see Jane Fonda high on peyote. Currently watching the #GraceandFrankie pilot and I had no idea I needed to see Jane Fonda high on peyote.

Colbert, being the host, asked if he could benefit from this drug named Peyote. Jane Fonda jokingly suggested him to give it a try. She offered to be his guide and help him out but retracted the offer soon after.

"I think you need a little peyote, yeah, and I'll be your guide."

Over the years, Fonda has been candid about her willingness to try new drugs and experiment with them. In a 2018 show on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the Oscar-winning actress discussed trying different drugs, including ayahuasca and molly. She claimed to not like either of them.

really no one @katrinaa_mariee any show that has jane fonda on peyote 30 minutes in is a show for me any show that has jane fonda on peyote 30 minutes in is a show for me

She said:

"I like cannabis to get to sleep."

In an interview with GQ magazine in 2015, the actress said that Peyote was "pretty wild" and that the downside to it is "you throw up a lot."

When asked about the upside of the drug, she said:

"Well, you have visions. It’s not my drug of choice; I’ve never had any profound visions, but many of my friends have. You see incredible shapes and colors and patterns, and sometimes you have cosmic breakthroughs. I haven’t.”

Fonda added:

"I've had breakthroughs on drugs, but I wouldn't call them cosmic."

The film icon is a boss when she is acting, doing aerobics, and popping party favors. However, it might be wise to try falling behind when it comes to her.

Chelsea @_oliviabensons I want Jane Fonda to be my best friend so we can talk about peyote and Greta Garbo and have dance parties with vodka sodas I want Jane Fonda to be my best friend so we can talk about peyote and Greta Garbo and have dance parties with vodka sodas

In her cautionary tale of playing hooky with Fonda, Chelsea Handler told Instyle in 2021:

"One thing I learned from doing Quaaludes at Jane Fonda's house was don't do Quaaludes.”

The illegal, cactus-like drug has not yet been properly explored. The benefits and outcomes are still being tested.

Poll : 0 votes