Peyote Plants in GTA 5, explained

Peyote Plants are rare collectibles that give players special abilities in GTA 5. They were first introduced in the enhanced version of the game.

Peyote Plants can be found all over San Andreas state. However, they are only available in select locations, so players will need to search high and low for them. This can be fun as it gives players a break from the game's usual shooting and driving.

Peyote Plants allows players to control various animals in GTA 5

It doesn't matter if the player is playing as Franklin, Michael, or Trevor. All three GTA 5 protagonists have the ability to consume Peyote Plants.

These plants are shaped like a cactus with a white flower on top of them. Whenever players are near one, a prompt will tell them to press the Right D-Pad. After a trippy cutscene plays, they will be able to control a random animal. These range from cats and dogs to birds and fish.

Obviously, players will not be able to use any weapons or pick up anything else when this happens.

Each animal has a different set of controls in the game. For instance, seagulls can fly in the air, while sharks can stay underwater.

For whatever reason, NPCs will interact with these animals the same way they interact with players. It's also possible to get a wanted level by attacking pedestrians. This only lasts as long as the hallucination itself.

Peyote Plants location guide via YouTube channel GTA Series Videos

GTA 5 players can use the helpful video guide above if they want to find all the Peyote Plant locations.

Since the game has a very large map, it's easy to get lost along the way. YouTube channel GTA Series Videos makes it easier by providing viewers with select timestamps. Players will know exactly where to go.

The video is mainly for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, there shouldn't be any major differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.

Players are highly recommended to use a flying vehicle in the side quest to find Peyote Plants. Some of the plants are located far out into the wilderness.

How to get the Golden Peyote Plant in GTA 5

The Golden Peyote Plant is one of the rarest collectibles in GTA 5 since players must have 100% completion for the entire game. If they manage to achieve this difficult task, they will be rewarded with a Golden Peyote Plant, which lets them control Bigfoot. However, the plant only appears under foggy weather conditions between 5:30 am and 8:30 am.

Needless to say, it's a very situational ability, but players will definitely have some bragging rights. Bigfoot is a mythical staple of the series ever since those GTA San Andreas rumors. It's only fitting that he would make his debut in the HD version of Los Santos.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes