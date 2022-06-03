What is a Proffer? Meaning explained as rapper Young Thug is denied bond in RICO case against YSL

Young Thug was denied bond at the hearing on June 2 for his alleged role in the Young Slime Life gang. According to Judge Ural Glanville, the rapper is a danger to the community and can intimidate witnesses if released. He stated that he has some concerns about the artist being a flight risk. Glanville said,

"There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community. In particular, the state's proffer that they have taken proffers from other gang members – people who are in this particular indictment and others who are not in this indictment – that he is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous and if he crosses them he'll kill them or their families."

Glanville mentioned that he may reconsider his decision regarding the bond if Thug's attorneys file additional motions. Although Thug was denied bond on May 23, his attorney Brian Steel demanded an emergency bond because of the alleged inhumane conditions experienced by Thug in jail.

The recent hearing allowed Steel to continue as Thug's attorney despite a reported conflict of interest. Machine Gun Kelly and 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles testified to the court that Thug, who participated in the hearing via a video call, should be released.

Meaning of Proffer and its link to Young Thug's verdict

Proffer refers to an offer made to a prosecutor by someone who is the subject of a criminal investigation for providing information in exchange for limited immunity or a plea bargaining agreement.

The word is relevant to the recent hearing on Thug's RICO case - the judge heard convincing statements from the prosecution who stated that there are people who may testify about Thug's alleged crimes.

The Burnham and Gorokhov law firm's website states that an informal proffer allows the individual to give some bits of information so that law enforcement authorities can decide whether they want to offer formal cooperation.

Thug's attorney, Steel, offered a bond package that included 24-hour electronic and in-person monitoring by a team of cops hired by a third-party security firm.

300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles was ready to cosign Thug's bond. However, the judge rejected the bond as the proffer talks were underway.

Young Thug's arrest and charges explained

Also known as Jeffery Lamar Williams, he was arrested in Atlanta due to gang-related charges on May 9, 2022. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail after his arrest.

The 30-year-old was charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, relating to participation in criminal street gang activity. A search was conducted at Williams' home, and he was charged with 7 additional felonies related to possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms.

Young Thug initially released a few independent mixtapes in 2011 and was signed by Gucci Mane's 1017 Records in 2013. He became popular following the release of his singles, Stoner and Danny Glover in 2014.

