What is Queen Opp's real name? Influencer garners backlash amid IG Live arrest for allegedly abusing Chelle

Queen Opp, whose real name is Sierra Michelle Taylor, has made her way into the headlines after the influencer was arrested along with her girlfriend, Dani, during an Instagram Live session. Allegedly, the police took the harsh step of arresting the duo as there were several complaints from the followers that the two harassed a woman called Chelle.

During the Live, the two could be seen chatting with their audience when suddenly two police officers barge in and arrest the two. However, the two were not alone, as they were accompanied by Chelle, who was all bruised and constantly said:

“The situation with my face is done by Dani, but because of the consequences of the actions that I did.”

Not just this, the influencer was heard saying things like they made “Chelle eat dog sh*t.” Queen said:

“I made Chelle look like an idiot on social media, I made her get a big a** Moneybagg Yo tattoo that she can’t get removed, I made her eat dog sh**, what more can you do?”

However, her condition alarmed many social media users who were attending Queen Opp’s Live session, who then informed the police about the same, and they eventually headed to their house. While Queen Opp and her girlfriend were put behind bars, Chelle was taken to the hospital for her treatment.

Social media users left outraged as Queen Opp and girlfriend get arrested during Instagram Live for assaulting Chelle

As social media users learned about the arrest of Queen Opp and her girlfriend for allegedly assaulting a woman named Chelle, the netizens were outraged and started slamming the influencer.

As a Twitter account, @ShesFishy recorded the Live session and uploaded it on social media, netizens reacted and bashed the influencer and said:

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left shocked as Chelle appeared in Queen's IG Live with bruises: More about influencer's arrest. (Image via Twitter)

While neither Queen Opp nor anyone from her team has responded to the allegations and her alleged arrest, the authorities have charged the influencer and her girlfriend with assault and harassment.

Furthermore, Queen was denied bail, however, her girlfriend Dani’s bail was set at $10,000. However, it is not known who exactly Chelle is. However, many on the internet have claimed that she is Queen’s neighbor. But nothing can be said for sure until it is stated by either the influencer, Chelle, or the authorities.