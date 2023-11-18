What did Reagan Anderson do? Charges explored as former Holly Hill teacher arrested over inappropriate relations with student

South Carolina teacher Reagan Anderson has been taken into custody for allegedly having an illicit relationship with a 17-year-old student. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office stated that Anderson has been charged with s*x crime charges as well in connection to the allegations. After appearing in court on Thursday, the judge granted her a surety bond of $2,500.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to a s*xual relationship with a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

The teenager's mother claimed that Reagan Anderson had sent inappropriate images to him on social media platforms. Authorities first received the report regarding the allegations on November 8, 2023.

Reagan Anderson faces s*x crime charges, (Image via Beks/X)

Holly Hill teacher Reagan Anderson allegedly met the minor student at a Pizza Hut store in October, shortly after which she established the illicit relationship

A set of horrific allegations have been made against a now ex-teacher at the Holly Hill Academy. The allegations accused her of establishing s*xual contact with a 17-year-old male student. Based on the allegations, she has been charged with two counts of s*xual battery with a 17-year-old, no aggravated force coercion.

Authorities got to know about the allegations after a faculty reported 27-year-old Anderson. They soon took necessary actions to conduct an investigation. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said:

"We began investigating immediately after being notified of these allegations in order to prevent any further inappropriate contact with students. If anyone has any more information, they are asked to get in touch with us."

According to the arrest warrant, Anderson first met the student at a Pizza Hut in Santee. She then met him at her house on Bunch Ford Road in October, marking the onset of the inappropriate contact between them.The teenage boy's mother bashed the 27-year-old former educator at the court on Thursday. She said:

"A trusted coach, teacher and friend that abused our trust and violated her oath as an educator. She has ruined our son's life."

Anderson is currently released on bond

A school official told the cops that Anderson, a mother of two, had allegedly sent inappropriate images to the minor on Snapchat. The sheriff's office confirmed that another student claimed seeing Reagan Anderson's picture on the 17-year-old boy's cellphone, as reported by WRDW.

Despite such strong allegations, she denied them when school authorities confronted Reagan Anderson. On Thursday, November 16, authorities at the Holly Hill Academy confirmed that Anderson isn't employed there. Brandy Mullennax, the head of the school, said:

"As a small school community, we strive to always provide a safe and secure learning environment for all our students."

The victim's mother also said in the court:

"He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free."

Anderson is out after posting $2,500 surety bond, (Image via @ExposeDarkDeeds/X)

Anderson was released after she posted the bond. However, several restrictions have been imposed on her, including the condition that she has to wear a GPS monitor and cannot keep contact with either the victim or his family.