"What real collab looks like": Stray Kids' Hyunjin and ITZY's Yeji go viral for their collaborative performance at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon 

On Sunday, December 31, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and ITZY's Yeji rolled out a collaborative performance at the annual music festival, 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. The two K-pop artists, impressed the audience with their performance.

They covered two English tracks. Yeji kickstarted the performance with her dance cover of Bishop Briggs's River, and Hyunjin soon took over with his performance for Play With Fire by Sam Tinnesz.

However, after their solo stages, the two rolled out a dance break that left both the audience and netizens in utter awe. Following the performance, fans couldn't stop talking about their collaboration was and how well they matched each other's chemistry.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and ITZY's Yeji stun fans with their collaborative stage at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

On December 31, MBC rolled out their annual music festival, 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, which was hosted by Girls' Generations' YoonA accompanied by Hwang Min-hyun and SHINee's Minho. Given that the music festival is known for its grandeur and special performances, fans were eagerly waiting for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Naturally, akin to fans' expectations, the music festival put forth several impressive performances and exciting collaborative stages. One such collaborative stage that had the audience stunned was between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and ITZY's Yeji. The two artists, housed under JYP Entertainment, have often been referred to as the Hwang Siblings, not only because of their shared last name but also due to their similar facial features.

Fans have always cherished the interactions between the two, and the pair has often taken over the internet with their bickering, sibling-like relationship. As fans continued to yearn for more interactions, their prayers were answered by the collaborative stage at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. Since the two K-pop artists are known for their dance skills, they covered two English songs, carrying all of the audience's focus on their dance moves.

While Yeji covered Bishop Briggs's River, Hyunjin rolled out a dance cover of Sam Tinnesz's Play With Fire and ended their performance with a dance break. Fans were left in awe at how well they matched each other's energy and their dance styles seemed to complement each other.

In addition to their onstage chemistry, the two also swooned fans with their offstage interactions. The fans who attended the music festival posted about Hyunjin and Yeji's adorable interactions through X. Netizens claimed that they radiated major best friend energy and continuously chatted and cracked jokes in between takes.

Moreover, they also showcased their professionalism and practiced the choreography details over and over again in between the filming. Naturally, fans have been constantly talking about the end result. As fans continue to gush over their stage, they've also been hoping for more such collaborations to come their way.