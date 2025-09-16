What was Robert Redford's net worth? Actor and director's career earnings explored after his death at 89

Oscar-winning director and actor Robert Redford, best known for his role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, has died at the age of 89. According to the New York Times, the actor reportedly died in his sleep at his home outside Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025. His cause of death is unknown at the time of writing this article.

Ad

While known for his directorial ventures and acting prowess, Robert Redford is also the founder of the Sundance Institute, a non-profit organization that supports independent artists, and the corresponding annual Sundance Film Festival.

Marla Hohner @marlahohner Robert Redford has died at 89, at his home in Utah. He was an icon of American cinema from Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid, to The Sting, All the President's Men, & beyond. Actor, director, & founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Redford nurtured generations of filmmakers.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Redford's estimated net worth is $200 million. Redford's mainstream hits as an actor included the 1993 film Indecent Proposal, starring Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, which grossed $267 million at the time.

He also had small roles in two Marvel movies, portraying Alexander Pierce in Anthony and Joe Russo's Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Exploring Robert Redford's career earnings

Born in 1936 in Santa Monica, California, Robert Redford attended the University of Colorado for a year before dropping out due to "bureaucracy." He traveled around Europe and was enrolled at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, where he studied art and painting.

Ad

According to his New York Times obituary, he made his Broadway debut in the 1959 play Tall Story. Alongside his Broadway productions, he continued starring in minor television roles. His feature film debut was a minor role in the 1960 movie Tall Story. His earliest known salary as a film actor was $500 for 1962's War Hunt.

Redford's big break came in the form of George Roy Hill's 1969 movie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Redford portrayed the Sundance Kid and won a BAFTA for his role.

Ad

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, both Redford and his co-star Paul Newman were paid $750,000 for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Redford reportedly used his earnings to purchase Timp Haven, a 3,000-acre Utah resort town, which he renamed Sundance Mountain Resort.

Redford, Newman, and Hill reunited on the 1973 film The Sting, and both actors were paid $500,000 at the time. Additionally, Redford earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in The Sting.

Ad

Redford's other acting roles included A Bridge Too Far (earning $2 million), The Electric Horseman (earning $3.5 million), Indecent Proposal (earning $4 million), and The Last Castle (earning a career-high $11 million).

In addition to acting, Robert Redford is also known for his directorial features. His most decorated movie was the 1980 flick Ordinary People, which received four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. According to IMDb, Ordinary People, which had a production budget of $6 million, grossed $54.8 million at the domestic box office.

Ad

Robert Redford settled down in Utah, buying his first property in 1961 for $500. Using his paycheck from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Redford purchased the entire town of Timp Haven in 1969. In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute and used it to revive a struggling film festival in Utah, renaming it the Sundance Film Festival.

Robert Redford speaking at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival (Image via Getty Images)

In 2004, Robert Redford sold his Sundance Catalog, a mail-order venture, to private equity firms ACI Capital and Webster Capital. According to Forbes, he sold the Sundance Mountain Resort to Cedar Capital Partners and Broadreach Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount in 2020.

Ad

In addition to his career in the entertainment industry, Robert Redford was an environmental activist. According to the New York Times, he served as a trustee at the Natural Resources Defense Council for 30 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More