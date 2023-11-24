What did Romuan Moye do? Wisconsin father charged with reckless homicide after 12-year-old son found starved to death

45-year-old Romuan Moye has been arrested in connection to the death of his minor son, whose body was recovered last month. Moye faces several counts of chronic child neglect. According to a criminal complaint, the victim's body was found in a decomposing state, lying in the living room.

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic details. Readers' discretion is advised.

Moye is on the run, and authorities are trying to locate him. The criminal complaint also claimed that the victim's body weighed only 54 pounds when the healthy weight should fall between 67 and 130 pounds. According to cops, Romuan Moye can face more charges related to the case.

Police are looking for Romuan Moye

Romuan Moye has been accused of being involved in the death of his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson. According to prosecutors, Moye is the one who killed the young boy. The horrific discovery was reportedly made on October 10 when cops responded to a house on 39th and Elmhurst Road. The victim's decomposing body was on the floor, and his older brother first spotted it.

The 45-year-old man faces the following charges:- first degree reckless homicide, chronic neglect of a child, and failure to report th death of a child. The medical examiner stated that the death of Robinson could date back to as long as early September. It has been mentioned that the suspect has three kids, but only the victim was in his care.

One of the siblings came to meet Robinson at his house when he discovered him dead. A witness told cops that he met the suspect a few days back outside the house and that Moye was acting suspiciously. However, the witness never went inside or saw the body. The same has been reported by FOX 6.

The suspect reportedly kept the victim away from his family for a long time before the incident took place

The sibling, who first saw the victim's body, told investigating officers that Romuan Moye had been keeping the 12-year-old boy away from the rest of his family for some time. Moye allegedly told them that the the boy was misbehaving, and thus, he wanted to keep him away. He claimed to have last seen Robinson alive on August 19, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint against Moye, he was described as a "harsh punisher." Neighbors are currently trying to cope with the disturbing and spine-chilling incident that unfolded in the same community within such a close vicinity. A neighbor stated,

"He had jogging pants on, a hoodie on, but his jogging pants were kind of swaying at his ankles. You could tell he was super, super thin."

The medical examiner revealed a disturbing detail about Robinson's body, and that is the fact that he was extremely malnourished during his death. TMJ4 reported an interview conducted with Moye's mum, who claimed that she hadn't met him in the last six years. She also said that the suspect had cancer. However, she didn't believe it completely.