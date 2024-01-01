What is Rose Parade? Where to watch the performances live and other details explored as 2024 event kicks off

With the new year, the vibrant and iconic Rose Parade is set to kick off the festivities on January 1, 2024, in Pasadena. This cherished event, a tradition for 135 years, brings people together from all corners of the world to witness the magic of the Tournament of Roses.

The centerpiece of this celebration is the Rose Parade, which features flower-covered floats, lively marching bands, and spirited equestrian units strutting down Colorado Boulevard.

This year's theme of the Rose Parade is "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language," adding an extra layer of melody to the already enchanting spectacle.

A significant milestone marks the 100th anniversary of the Sweepstakes Trophy, a prestigious award presented to the most beautiful entry in terms of float design, floral presentation, and entertainment.

The San Diego Zoo proudly clinched this accolade, showcasing their excellence in various categories. Float judge Heather de Kok crafted a stunning arrangement of red roses to commemorate this special achievement.

Judging session of the Rose Parade conducted by Heather de Kok, Judith K. Nakamura, and Richard Schulhof

The judging sessions of the Rose Parade will be conducted by experts Heather de Kok, Judith K. Nakamura, and Richard Schulhof, who carefully evaluate each float based on creative design, floral craftsmanship, thematic interpretation, and more.

For those eager to catch the live performances, the parade will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 1, 2024. The Rose Bowl Game, featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines, is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Several networks, including ABC, KTLA 5, NBC, Univision, RFD-TV, the Cowboy and Cowgirl Channels, and Great American Family, will broadcast the event. If you prefer online streaming, platforms like YouTube and Pluto TV will also carry out the festivities.

In the early hours of the parade day, dedicated spectators like Rodolfo Velasco and Marisol Cruz gathered at the corner of Walnut Street and Sierra Madre Blvd. with a propane fire pit, continuing their tradition spanning over 15 years.

The Rose Parade route, lined with families and friends, boasts a diverse array of strategies to combat the chilly weather.

Some opt for dancing and coffee to stay warm, while others, like Guadalupe Argueta and Juan Godinez from Hamilton, N.J., embrace the spontaneity of experiencing the festivities live. Parade first-timers believe that "you want to see life!"

The festivities will be hosted by CBS anchor Jericka Duncan, Nickelodeon and Disney actor Gabrielle Elyse, and "Dance Moms" star Pressley Hosbach.

Moreover, the "opening spectacular" is set to kick off with an eclectic mix of songs that span the musical spectrum. From nostalgic classics to contemporary hits, the lineup includes covers of Coldplay, Troye Sivan, and Snow Patrol.