What did RuPaul say about Madonna? Famed drag queen claims Queen of Pop hated him

RuPaul, the American drag queen and television personality, recently opened up about how Madonna allegedly snarled at him and was "cold to a fault" when they met in the 1980s.

The 63-year-old's upcoming memoir, The House Of Hidden Meanings, is set to be released on March 5, 2024. He claimed that the two reportedly bumped into each other in a break room at Pyramid Club in New York City, where he worked as a go-go dancer.

RuPaul wrote that the singer looked at him:

"with an expression I’ll never forget"

Per The Sun, he also added that:

"He saw a snarl of contempt at the sight of me, cold fury that I would deign to enter while she was in the room."

The book also contains the star talking about his relationship with his parents, his battle with addiction, and more.

RuPaul reveals Madonna's alleged disdain towards him in new memoir: The House Of Hidden Meanings

RuPaul Andre Charles is one of the most commercially successful drag queens ever. In 2017, he was part of the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The writer was born and raised in San Diego, California, by Ernestine Charles and Irving Charles.

On Thursday, portions of his memoir The House Of Hidden Meanings went viral as they had mentions of Madonna. RuPaul claimed he first learned of the 65-year-old singer when she was working the coat check at New York Club Danceteria, as per People.

When Charles was in New York and tried to find fame in the city in 1984, he attended a seminar where Madonna spoke about her struggle to reach the top, as per The Sun. A few years later, he finally met the artist in the break room of the Pyramid Club.

RuPaul described the unnerving experience in his memoir, saying the Queen of Pop allegedly snarled at him. The drag queen noted that at the moment, he felt that if he could read Madonna's mind, the singer was reportedly thinking:

"How dare you take up oxygen in my world?"

The television personality analyzed Madonna, saying she viewed everyone as a transaction, claiming that she wondered if they could "add anything to that equation," as per BNN. He expressed that she succeeded in her career because she allegedly understood the world they lived in was a system where power was significant. The writer added:

"In clocking me as a eunuch, I became worthless to her.''

Eunuch is the term used to describe castrated men who cannot procreate, as per Merriam-Webster. Charles concluded that he did not let Madonna's alleged behavior get to him because she reminded him of his mother. He recalled that both were Leos, the fifth sign of the zodiac and were "cold to a fault," as per The Sun.

RuPaul's memoir, The House Of Hidden Meanings, follows the story of his rise to fame and the dynamics of his relationship with his parents. The book also covered his addiction to crystal meth and marijuana, as per Entertainment Weekly. The new memoir will be released on March 5, 2024.