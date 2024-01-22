What did Sarah Scheffer do? Missouri Christian teacher arrested over attempting to fatally poison husband

On January 17, 2024, Sarah Scheffer, a 37-year-old Christian high school teacher from Jefferson City, Missouri, was apprehended after she reportedly attempted to fatally poison her husband over the course of the past six weeks.

KOMU-TV reported that, as per the probable cause statement, the alleged victim experienced extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision, severe cotton mouth, and nausea after consuming food and beverages prepared by Sarah.

As reported by ABC News, the Cole County prosecuting attorney has officially charged Sarah Scheffer with attempted murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. She remains in custody at the Cole County Jail, with a no-bond arrest warrant issued against her.

Sarah Scheffer was caught on camera adding a root of "lily of the valley" to the alleged victim's smoothie

ABC News reported that on January 1, 2024, Sarah Scheffer's husband confronted her after she brought him a beverage that had a bitter taste. Allegedly, in response to the confrontation, she admitted to urinating in the beverage and adding an industrial-strength adhesive to it. Later, she denied putting anything into the beverage.

According to the report by ABC News, following the events of January 1, 2024, Sarah's husband decided to install a hidden surveillance camera in their residence. On January 16, 2024, Sarah prepared a smoothie for her husband in a blender. She reportedly added the contents from a green bowl that had a root from a bag marked "lily of the valley." Her husband had previously noticed it on a table in the residence. The probable cause statement read,

"The victim described eight occurrences in which the defendant provided a beverage or food that had an odd taste and shortly after ingesting he experienced extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision, severe cotton mouth, and nausea."

A press release by the Jefferson City Police Department stated that according to the National Capital Poison Center, the lily of the valley is an extremely harmful plant that retains multiple cardiac glycosides, which slow down the heart and lead to inconsistent heart rhythm. It is also classified as having significant toxicity signs for cardiac glycosides, which cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

CBS News reported that Sarah Scheffer's husband presented authorities with a photo of the bowl and a video of her preparing a smoothie using its contents. The alleged victim brought the smoothie to the authorities, and it was submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Laboratory for testing.

Sarah Scheffer admitted to adding harmful substances to her husband's food

CBS News reported that during her interview with the authorities, Sarah Scheffer admitted to adding the lily of the valley to her husband's food while being aware that it was illegal and would lead to harm. The press release by the Jefferson City Police Department read,

"The suspect was located and after being advised of her Miranda warning, agreed to answer questions. During the course of the interview, the suspect admitted to adding items to the victim's food with the knowledge of it's potential to cause illness/death."

ABC News reported that online court records do not mention any attorney information or upcoming court hearings. Authorities stated that they suspected Sarah might fail to appear in court in response to a criminal summons, as she reportedly mentioned having a relationship with someone who resides in Pakistan. She has also allegedly made Google searches for flights to Pakistan.

Jefferson City ABC affiliate KMIZ reported that Sarah is a design and art teacher at Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City. After being notified by authorities about her conduct, Calvary Lutheran Executive Director John Christman said in a statement,

"The alleged conduct was outside of the employee's association with the school and did not involve a student or any other school personnel."

Christman continued,

"As a Christian community, Calvary Lutheran High School believes in protecting the well-being of all individuals who are part of our programs and we seek to respond in a caring and sensitive manner to everyone in our school community. With this in mind, consistent action has been taken in response to the notification."

ABC News reported that following her arrest, Sarah Scheffer's name and photo seem to have been removed from the school's faculty page online, and she has been placed on leave.