What did Savannah Butler do? Louisiana officer charged in shooting of Police chief and wife

Savannah Butler, a 42-year-old Opelousas police officer, turned herself in at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 1, 2024. She surrendered at the parish jail after being accused of serious charges related to the shooting of a Louisiana police chief and his wife.

Savannah Butler faces two counts of negligent injury, which fall under misdemeanors, alongside more severe charges of obstruction of justice and illegal discharge of a firearm, both classified as felonies. These allegations are from the unfortunate incident involving the shooting of a Louisiana police chief and his wife.

The police chief admitted that the shooting occurred due to issues of "infidelity" just before the Christmas holidays. The discovery of this information led to arrest warrants being issued for Butler.

She was quick to surrender and posted a $22,000 bond.

Warrants Issued for Savannah Butler in Opelousas Police Chief and Wife Shooting Case

Arrest warrants have been issued for Savannah Butler, who was allegedly responsible for injuring Opelousas Police Chief Graig “Twin” LeBlanc and his wife, Captain Crystal LeBlanc, from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the warrants are connected to a domestic issue that occurred on December 22, 2023.

The incident led to the accidental shooting of the police chief and his wife, prompting legal action against the individual accused in the case.

Deputies established that Crystal LeBlanc visited Butler’s residence that evening to speak with her husband, who was present there. When the police chief emerged to converse with his wife, an argument ensued between the two.

A per the investigation, the LeBlanc couple was shot at Butler’s residence on Garnet Drive, situated just beyond Opelousas' city limits. On the night of December 22, Crystal LeBlanc went to Garnet Drive to communicate with her husband, who was inside Butler’s home. She went and knocked on the residence's door.

Chief LeBlanc stepped outside, and a heated argument erupted between the couple. The situation took a turn for the worse when Butler, armed with a gun, entered through the doorway. According to the sheriff’s office, Chief LeBlanc tried to grab the weapon, leading to a struggle that unfortunately ended with his hand being shot. Tragically, the bullet passed through his hand, inadvertently hitting his wife, Crystal, in the arm.

Following the shooting, both Chief LeBlanc and Crystal LeBlanc sought medical attention, admitting themselves to nearby hospitals for treatment.

As the authorities investigated further, they determined that Savannah Butler attempted to cover up evidence by cleaning the scene before informing the sheriff’s office. This led to the obstruction of justice charge against her. Meanwhile, the LeBlancs, having received initial treatment, were released but required more medical care.

The sheriff’s office reported:

"Detectives obtained statements from medical personnel, Opelousas police officers, and all parties involved, and found that the findings warranted charges to be filed on Butler."

Authorities have also found enough cause to issue a trespass summons to Captain Crystal LeBlanc for entering Butler’s property.

Savannah Butler and Captain LeBlanc Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

Captain LeBlanc and Officer Butler were both placed on administrative leave by their respective agencies as the investigation unfolded. LeBlanc, while not offering resignation, expressed his commitment to an internal review and wholehearted cooperation in all investigations and legal proceedings linked to the incident.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc openly addressed the situation. He stated:

“The circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident are deeply personal, and I want to be candid. My actions have caused pain and distress, not only to my family but also to our community.”

As of now, Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc does not have any pending charges against him. The investigation remains ongoing and Savannah Butler is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for arraignment.