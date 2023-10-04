11-year-old boy shooting: Youth football player arrested for firing shots on teammates in Florida

A shocking shooting incident emerged in Florida involving an 11-year-old boy after a youth football disagreement took an alarmingly violent turn. The alleged perpetrator was caught on video going up to a car and drawing a gun and shooting it at others.

Based on reporting from TMZ, the 11-year-old got in an altercation with two 13-year-olds, which then escalated into this dreadul accident. The assailant discharged the gun in his hand hitting the other two: one in the upper body while clipping another in the arm.

A woman grabbed the gun from the 11-year-old's grasp before chiding him. The incident took place around 8:20 PM at the Northwest Recreation Complex football field in Apopka. A person called 911 moments after the shot went off. Remarkably, both of those injured are expected to make full recoveries.

The video of the incident follows below. Viewer discretion is advised as it depicts violence.

Note: Graphic content, please view at your own discretion

11-year-old youth football player arrested after the shooting

Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator of this attack from the scene. He has since been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Apopka police chief Mike McKinley said during a press conference,

"Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means, but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted."

They further added that the 11-year-old's parents could be liable to face criminal charges if it is determined that they left their gun in a place where a child could reach it.

Gun violence in youth football casts a long shadow

Much like with the rest of the USA, football in the country is also under attack by gun violence. Just last year, Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, was indicted for fatally shooting a youth football coach in 2022. He reportedly shot dead 43-year-old Michael Hickmon during a youth football game in Lancaster on Aug. 13, 2022.

Based on police reports, opposing coaches got into an arugement during a game and a person pulled out a gun. He shot Hickmon with it, who was injured and moved to the Methodist Central Hospital. The victim later passed away.

It was since learned that the former Denver Broncos' Super Bowl winner's brother had reached a plea bargain ahead of his trial and will spend 37 years in prison. It marked another dramatic escalation over a football disagreement that turned fatal. Unfortunately, with the latest incident now in Florida, it does not look as if things are getting better.