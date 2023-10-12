Miles Bridges domestic violence case timeline: Hornets star's involvement in alleged assault & more explored

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges finds himself at the heart of controversy again, facing another arrest warrant and a criminal summons for reportedly violating a protective order. Local media in Charlotte reported that Bridges allegedly breached a protective order by damaging his longtime girlfriend's car windshield and threatening her at home.

The embattled Hornets forward last played in an NBA game on April 13, 2022, during a play-in tournament game against the Toronto Raptors. Bridges had 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the game.

His offseason would be lengthy, as he would grapple with serious allegations of assault, ultimately leading to his absence from the game for more than a year.

Here is a timeline detailing the Miles Bridges domestic violence case timeline:

June 29, 2022 - Bridges was taken into custody in Los Angeles on serious domestic violence charges. He was later released after posting a $130,000 bond. The incident allegedly involved him assaulting Mychelle Johnson in front of their two children.

The alleged assault took place on June 27 and June 28, as stated by the district attorney's office.

Johnson shared a hospital report on Instagram detailing her injuries, which included a brain concussion, a fractured nasal bone, a rib contusion, multiple bruises, and a strained neck muscle.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in the now-deleted post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

"I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK."

"It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

July 19, 2022 - Bridges was formally charged with one felony count of causing harm to a parent of a child and two felony counts of child abuse. The next day, at his arraignment, he entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges.

The Hornets declined to comment at the time.

Nov. 3, 2022 - He changed his plea to no contest for the felony domestic charge and was given a three-year probation sentence. The other two charges were dropped.

April 14, 2023 - Bridges was handed a 30-game suspension without pay from the NBA. As he had missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season, 20 of these games were already considered served.

July 7, 2023 - Miles Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte during this year's free agency. The deal is only good for one year, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024-25.

Oct. 11, 2023 - Authorities in North Carolina issued a criminal summons for Bridges, accusing him of violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse, and causing damage to personal property.

According to the summons, as reported by The Athletic, Bridges allegedly threatened his Johnson during a custody exchange. He reportedly threw pool table balls at her car, causing damage to the windshield and denting the vehicle. He also allegedly threatened to withhold child support if she reported the incident to the police. The incident occurred earlier this month, according to the report.

Nov. 13 - Bridges is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13 for a hearing, as stated in the summons. He also has an outstanding arrest warrant, initially issued on January 2, for allegedly violating the domestic violence protective order.

Pending an extension of his suspension, Bridges will be eligible to return to the NBA court on Nov. 17, when the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks.