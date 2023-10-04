What did Scott Sherman do? Stockton realtor arrested after Lodi shooting leaves one dead

Scott Sherman, 39, has been accused of being involved in a shooting at Lodi. The shooting that took place on October 3, Tuesday, allegedly killed a person as well. The victim has been identified as a 53-year-old Hispanic man. While authorities believed that an altercation led to the shooting, it is unclear if it was verbal or physical in nature.

Authorities further confirmed that the victim was taken to the hospital, however, he could not survive the injuries. His identity is yet to be revealed.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, a fatal shooting took place in Lodi, where one person was killed as well. The poice have not revealed the identity of the victim, before notifying the next of kin. At about 3:52 pm local time, authorities responded to a shooting site at the 00 block of South School Street.

Police initially identified two suspects in response to the shooting: Scott Sherman, 39, and Jessica Aguirre, 29. Both suspects were facing murder, weapon, and drug charges. The police later obtained additional evidence that made them believe that Sherman was possibly the sole suspect. Aguirre was eventually released from police custody, and he faces no charges.

Police searched a residence that was nearby the place where they initially responded and found firearms and narcotics. Upon arrival, the cops asked the occupants of the house to come out. While one of them, later identified as Jessica, came out, a SWAT team had to force the second person out. The second individual was identified as Scott Sherman. The police haven't been able to determine whether the drugs found in the house were for sale or personal consumption.

Police believe victim has no connection to the suspect Sherman

According to authorities, the shooting wasn't possibly the result of a drug deal, as reported by KCRA. Sgt. Matt Latino spoke about the shooting and believed that the victim had no possible connection with the suspect. Latino further said,

"It’s something we are currently investigating as to how or what precisely happened with the victim."

Law enforcement authorities are further trying to find out if Sherman rented the place out or if he resided there. According to police, the victim's body was found 15 to 20 feet from the suspect's place.

On Tuesday, another issue came up regarding Sherman's involvement in real estate work in the region. Sgt. Matt Latino confirmed that police had received several concerns and e-mails regarding the advertisements for Scott Sherman's work and its validity.

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public to provide them with any information available regarding the relationship that the victim shared with the suspect. They have also urged the public to contact them if they have additional information regarding the alleged crime.