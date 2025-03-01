What does Seldon Lycurgus mean? Inspiration behind Elon Musk and Shivon Zillis' 4th child's name explored

Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis took to X to announce that she had welcomed her fourth child with Elon Musk into the world, Seldon Lycurgus. The couple is parents to three other children already, with Musk being the father of 14 children in total.

On March 1, Shivon Zilis took to the social networking site to announce that, in light of one of their children’s birthdays, she and Elon Musk felt that it was right to announce the birth of Seldon Lycurgus. She wrote in the tweet, which has since amassed over three million views:

“Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

Shivon and Elon welcomed twins Strider and Azure into the world in 2021 and Arcadia, their daughter who was born in 2024.

The exact birthdate of Seldon Lycurgus remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, as discussion regarding the unique name ensued online, X user @SaveLibertyUS tweeted on March 1 that Grok revealed:

“The names Seldon and Lycurgus are unique, with Seldon possibly inspired by the fictional mathematician Hari Seldon from professor Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series, known for his predictive science, and Lycurgus referencing the ancient Spartan lawgiver associated with discipline and order.”

More about the name ‘Seldon Lycurgus’ after announcement of Elon Musk’s 14th child

As per Behind The Name, Lycurgus is a Greek word that is derived from the words “wolf” and “work, deed.” The website also revealed that Lycurgus was the:

“Name of a kind who was driven mad by the gods because of his impiety. This was also the name of a Spartan legislator of the 9th century BC.”

Britannica also reported that Lycurgus was, in Greek traditions, the lawgiver who founded most of the institutions in ancient Sparta.

As per the website, Plutarch identified Lycurgus as the person who introduced Homers’ poems to Sparta.

The website also shared that the existence of Lycurgus remains debated among scholars. However, some believe that he:

“Devised the highly militarized communal system that made Sparta unique among the city-state of Greece.”

As the name sparked netizens’ interest, X user @uhshanti took to the social networking site to opine that Elon Musk likely did not do much research into Seldon Lycurgus' name, as Professor Asimov was seemingly not in favor of the Spartans and their way of life.

The netizen attached a screenshot which read:

“In art, literature, music, love of life, all that makes it worthwhile to be on the earth, Sparta contributed nothing. She had only a cruel, inhuman way of life to offer, dependent on a brutal slavery of most of her population, with only a kind of blind animal courage as a virtue and her way of life soon because more show than substance. It was her reputation that saved her for a while when her core was rotten.”

Elon Musk and Canadian author Justine Wilson are parents to their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk, who tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old from SIDS.

Musk and Wilson are parents to twins Griffin and Vivian Musk and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk. The couple went on to get divorced in 2008.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes are parents to their son X AE A-XII Musk, daughter Exa Dark Siderael Musk, and Techno Mechanicus Musk.

