What is the sentence for involuntary manslaughter? Ethan Crumbley's father found guilty in Michigan school shooting trial

On December 8, 2023, Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being accused in the mass shooting that took place at Oxford High School in the Detroit exurb of Oxford Township, Michigan, on November 30, 2021. He was 15 years old at the time of the shooting.

On March 14, 2024, Ethan's 47-year-old father, James Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the mass shooting. As per the Michigan Penal Code, an individual found guilty of involuntary manslaughter faces imprisonment in the state prison for not more than 15 years, or a fine of not more than 7,500 dollars, or both, at the court's discretion.

Ethan Crumbley's father was accused of ignoring his son's mental health

Prosecutors stated that James Crumbley had bought his son a 9-mm SIG Sauer as a gift a day after Thanksgiving while the 15-year-old was going through a difficult time in his life, struggling emotionally as his best friend had moved away.

A few hours before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley reportedly made a disturbing drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment with the phrases,

"The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. My life is useless."

Ethan Crumbley's parents reportedly refused to take him home after a brief meeting at the school that day, and a counselor, who was worried about suicidal ideations, advised them to seek help for the 15-year-old within 48 hours.

Ethan told counselor Shawn Hopkins that he was sad over the deaths of his dog and grandmother and the loss of a friend who had unexpectedly moved away. He mentioned that the drawing was just his scribblings for a video game, and he had no intentions to commit violence. However, Ethan or his parents did not inform the school about the recently purchased gun.

During the closing arguments on March 13, 2024, prosecutors accused James Crumbley of being negligent as he bought the weapon and failed to secure it. He was also accused of ignoring his son's mental health needs and not taking measures that could have prevented the unfortunate events. Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald, in closing arguments on Wednesday, said,

"James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did. James Crumbley is on trial for what he did and what he didn’t do."

On November 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley reportedly pulled the 9 mm SIG Sauer, which was bought four days before the incident, from his backpack and opened fire, claiming the lives of 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 16-year-old Tate Myre. The shooting also left six more students and a faculty member injured.

Following the shooting, authorities located an empty gun case and empty ammunition box on Ethan Crumbley's parents’ bed, and a cable meant to lock the gun was still in an unopened package.

In a statement after James Crumbley's verdict was announced, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald said,

"Four children are dead because of the gross negligence of the shooter’s parents. In Michigan, a parent has a legal duty and James Crumbley did not meet that duty."

Ethan Crumbley's mother was also convicted of the same charges in February 2024

In February 2024, Ethan Crumbley's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the mass shooting.

In the past, parents have faced liability for their child's actions, which include neglect or firearms charges. However, Jennifer Crumbley’s guilty verdict marks the first time a school shooter's parent has been held directly responsible for the killings.

At a news conference following James Crumbley's guilty verdict, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald said,

"This verdict does not bring back their children, but it does mark a moment of accountability and will hopefully be another step to address and end gun violence."

Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, are scheduled to be sentenced on April 9, 2024.