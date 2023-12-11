What is Shane Dawson's real name? Birth name explained as YouTuber welcomes twins with Ryland Adams 

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have left the world of internet ecstatic as they announced the arrival of their twins on December 7, 2023. Shane Dawson, whose real name is Shane Lee Yaw announced that he and his husband, Ryland have named their sons, Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw.

Keeping the first names Jet Parker and Max Chandler, the couple has added surnames of both the fathers, Adams and Yaw. Announcing the news, Shane Dawson posted a series of pictures with his kids and his husband on social media.

He expressed his joy and gratitude for his “two beautiful boys,” and also noted how the couple “probably won’t be showing much of them in the future.”

Shane Said:

“We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful.”

“10-year-old me feels so happy”: Fans and followers pour in congratulatory messages as Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams announce the arrival of twin boys

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams left social media users excited and super happy after they announced the arrival of their twin boys Jet Parker and Max Chandler. As they posted the same on Instagram, many netizens commented on the pictures and congratulated the couple on the same.

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

Shane and Ryland announce the arrival of twin boys. (Image via Instagram/ @shanedawson)

As netizens posted congratulatory messages for the couple, many also commented saying how they have been waiting for the news for a long time, ever since Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams announced the pregnancy.

Shane and Ryland's relationship timeline

Shane Dawson came out to the public after his breakup with YouTuber Lisa and stated that he is bis*xual. The couple, Shane and Ryland then met on Tinder in 2016 and opened up about their relationship only in 2016. They also shared their first chat, as they talked about their relationship in a YouTube video.

The couple then shared posts on social media and also started making YouTube videos together. From Valentine's Day's posts to birthday posts, the couple showed their life together to the fans. On the other hand, before becoming actual parents to twins, the couple had also announced being cat parents in April 2017.

Shane and Ryland tied the knot in January 2023 after being in a relationship since 2016. The two then shared their willingness to have babies and start a family of their own. In May 2023, the couple confirmed the pregnancy and shared that the two are expecting two boys via surrogacy.

In another YouTube video, Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams explained the procedure and stated how they chose the two embryos with both partners’ sperms. The couple has been active in sharing their updates about the unborn kids as fans and followers were extremely inquisitive about the same.