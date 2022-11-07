What does shifting mean on TikTok? Trend of transferring into an alternative reality explained

If you've been doom-scrolling on Tiktok, you probably would've come across different trends. The newest popular topic that has stormed the video streaming app is the one that enables you to supposedly escape your present reality.

Reality shifting, or "shifting," is the latest trend that has already amassed over 6.2 billion views. Meanwhile, the hashtag "shifting realities" has over 1.8 billion views along with multiple accounts dedicated to the method.

Reality shifting takes internet by a storm (image via Getty/Unknown)

More on TikTok's Reality Shifting

Shifting is a method that involves doing different rituals to move your consciousness into an alternative desired reality or DR. This involves a meditation method that mimics daydreaming. Shifting relies on the assumption that multiple or infinite realities exist.

Melodypond248 explains the method (image via TikTok)

The method appears to be a combination of astral projection, meditation, and lucid dreaming, but TikTok users who swear by the method claim it to be completely different.

A YouTuber named Kristeau posted a tutorial video on the method. The video has over 1.5 million views and explains the process step by step. Kristeau explains how people are constantly shifting every moment they are alive, without actually realizing it. She said:

"We're actually shifting dozens of times in every moment that we're alive, and most of us don't even realize it. Every breath we take we're shifting, every time we blink we're shifting."

The YouTuber is part of a larger community that started out on TikTok, who believe that they have the ability to inhabit a different universe and reality. For some, it means escaping to their favorite anime or fictitious world. The most popular among these worlds are Hogwarts and the Marvel Comic Universe.

There are many popular ways of shifting, as seen on TikTok. One is called the 'Raven Method', which requires you to lie down in a starfish position and count down from 100 while desiring the reality you want to shift into.

Another method is called the "Alice In Wonderland" wherein the shifter visualizes themselves running after a person from their desired reality and jumping down a rabbit hole. It is unclear how many times you have run through the scenario before you really feel yourself in another reality.

@seanandreww tries the pillow method (image via TikTok)

Another method is called the 'pillow method' which involves writing your desired reality on a piece of paper to feed your subconscious mind details on what you want to experience. The participant is asked to place the paper under the pillow and will then fall asleep and wake up in the alternate reality.

So far, there has been no cause for concern for people who have participated in this social media trend. Claims are that it just seems like participants have woken up from long, very vivid dreams.

All in all, this tikTok trend mimics self-hypnosis in order to calm the mind and dicassociate from the external world in order to latch onto the inner desired reality. It is unknown how real and extensive the experience can be, but it seemingly facilitates soothing and slowing down the mind.

