What is a sinkhole? Daisetta Texas doline leaves natives fearing for their safety 

A colossal sinkhole in southeast Texas that made waves for endangering homes in 2008 has re-emerged. The rim has started to crumble again, rapidly expanding over 1000 feet in width and 400 feet in depth overnight.

Furthermore, people living around the sinkhole have also reported loud popping sounds that resemble a gunshot.

Residents of Daisetta, which has less than 1000 people, woke up to find that the sinkhole was growing and had gained 150 feet in both breadth and depth in a flash.

The hole first came to the resident’s notice 15 years back when it was just a 20-foot hole. However, it soon grew to 900 feet in width and 250 feet in depth. There have been several reports of the hole swallowing up cars, oil tanks, and much more.

Images showing the difference in the sinkhole over the years. (Image via Twitter)

Dramatic visuals from Daisetta unveiled a colossal metal tank that plunged into the hole alongside a building that appeared to be teetering on the brink. Officials have been reassured that the metal tanks were vacant and didn't pose any danger. However, they have announced their plans to investigate whether other containers in the vicinity need relocation.

A sinkhole is basically a depression in the ground that is usually formed due to the erosion of a large salt dome. Often called “Karst Terrain,” experts claim that these are the areas where rocks dissolve due to groundwater.

These are usually scary looking because the area mostly stays intact, and there is a sudden collapse of the land surface.

Hans Solo @thandojo #Texas #sinkhole so big it has its own NAME has ballooned in size since Sunday and is now more than 1,000ft wide and 400ft deep #Texas #sinkhole so big it has its own NAME has ballooned in size since Sunday and is now more than 1,000ft wide and 400ft deep https://t.co/e7aTRBTtBc

“We just never thought it would start again”: Residents fearful as sinkhole starts endangering homes and houses around

As the hole became a matter of concern, it made the residents of the area fearful, as it had grown huge overnight. A resident, Linda Hoover, talked about it and said:

“We just never thought it would start again. When we bought our house a few years ago, we were under the understanding that it was stabilized.”

Other neighbors also claimed how they were disturbed at night by the sinkhole and the fear of it swallowing their homes. Another resident, Jordana Priessler, said:

“I was having a lot of trouble going to sleep last night because I didn't know if we were going to get swallowed up. My family told me it happened kind of fast before.”

Furthermore, residents talked about the loud noise that came from the hole. Many also claimed that they are now fearful of the growing hole, and many of them have packed their bags and loaded their cars, just in case they have to rush to save their lives.

However, officials claimed that there was nothing that can be done about the holes, as they were forces of nature. Liberty County Assistant Fire Marshal Erskin Holcomb talked about the measures and the hole and said:

“Sinkholes are extremely unpredictable. It can take a week to move one foot, or it can crumble 20 feet overnight.”

Not just the houses, the sinkhole is just a stone’s throw from FM 770, a crucial roadway that runs through the heart of Daisetta. It now poses a severe threat not only to the neighboring homes and establishments but also to the safety of commuters.

The sinkhole is merely 80 feet away from the highway, raising significant concerns among authorities and the public alike. At the moment, the officials are closely monitoring the situation around the area and are assuring the patrons of their and their houses’ safety.

Poll : 0 votes