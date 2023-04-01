What did Sophia Negroponte do? Daughter of  former Director of national intelligence John Negroponte sentenced to 35 years in fatal stabbing 

On Friday, March 31, 30-year-old Sophia Negroponte was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2020 killing of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen. Sophia Negroponte is best known as the adopted daughter of John Negroponte, a former Director of intelligence. John Negroponte and her other family members claimed that she had killed Yousuf Rasmussen in self-defense during a fight. Rasmussen's family has denied this account of the events.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a murder case

Sophia Negroponte and Yousuf Rasmussen reportedly knew each other before the slaying, according to ABC 7. Prosecutors claimed that the incident occurred at a home in the 400 block of W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville when Negroponte fatally stabbed the victim.

Negroponte was officially convicted of second-degree murder on January 3, 2023.

Family members and officials comment on the conviction of Sophia Negroponte

As per the Associated Press, Montgomery County Circuit Judge Terrence McGann stated that the stabbing stemmed from an alcohol-fueled argument. According to prosecutors, on the night of the killing, Sophia Negroponte argued with Yousuf Rasmussen twice, leading Rasmussen to leave the house. When the victim returned home to collect his cell phone, Negroponte reportedly stabbed him multiple times, severing his jugular.

McGann said that the case was a cautionary tale, referring to Negroponte as a "struggling, anger-filled alcoholic." He told the court that Negroponte's emotional issues and substance ultimately led to the death of her close friend.

In an official statement, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said the sentence was fair.

He said:

“While nothing can ease the pain caused by this senseless loss of life, we thank Judge McGann for an appropriate prison sentence in this case."

Negroponte killed Rasmussen, but her judgment was impaired by drinking, according to defense attorney David Moyse. The victim and Negroponte allegedly got into a drunken fight, which led to Negroponte stabbing the victim without the intent to kill, according to the defense team, which also denied that the attack was unprovoked.

He said:

“Alcohol pervades this case from the start; it pervades her life, and it is absolutely at the heart of what happened there that night. And it’s one of the major reasons that this is absolutely not a murder.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, a witness corroborated that the attack had not been unprovoked. They claimed that Negroponte and Rasmussen had been wrestling on the floor. Rasmussen then left the residence before he was stabbed upon returning for his phone. Police officers said that when they arrived at the scene, Negroponte was on top of Rasmussen, screaming, "I'm sorry."

As noted by NBC Washington, John Negroponte adopted Sophia Negroponte while serving as an ambassador in Honduras. He has not released a statement regarding the sentencing.

