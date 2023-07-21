What is SpotemGottem's net worth in 2023? Fortune explored as rapper gets arrested following Miami police chase

Florida rapper SpotemGottem was recently arrested following a high-speed chase in North Miami Beach. The rapper was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, while he was riding his red Corvette and was pulled over by the police officers. However, he then accelerated and tried to flee the scene.

However, he was eventually caught by the police after trying to hide from the authorities. SpotemGottem has now been charged with five crimes, which include possession of a firearm, burglary, eluding the police, possession of a short-barrel shotgun, rifle, or machine gun, and even resisting a police officer.

After his arrest, he was given a bond of $22,000. Furthermore, the police then searched his vehicle and also found one Glock 23, along with an illegally modified automatic scene. A few gun magazines, with about 19 rounds of ammunition, were also ceased.

At the moment, the No Strings Attached singer is 21 years old and has a net worth of over $2 million. A website, CA Knowledge, states that the yearly salary of the rapper is not less than $2,00,000, which makes his monthly salary more than $15,000.

Furthermore, this is not the first time the rapper has been arrested. Back in July 2021, he was arrested after he assaulted a parking attendant with a firearm. He was then charged with fleeing the police on a ski jet in June 2022 and was again taken into police custody.

Known for his song “Beatbox,” SpotemGottem earns most of his income from his YouTube channel

The singer, born on October 19, 2001, earns big bucks through his music videos and YouTube channel. As per reports published by CA Knowledge, the rapper has a current net worth of more than $2 million, with a monthly income of about $15,000. The rapper is well-known for his songs like Beatbox, Tooka, Straight Facts, and Street Gossip.

YouTube being his main source of income, followed by Instagram ads, the rapper has a lot of assets, including his luxurious cars. Talking about his career and passion for music, SpotemGottem has claimed that singing and rapping have been his passion ever since he was a child.

However, he started professionally singing and rapping in 2018, when he released his first song, Street Gossip. The video of the song went viral, and SpotemGottem became a household name. Thereafter, his song released in 2019, My Legacy, also gathered a lot of love from the masses as it got millions of views within the first week of release.

SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, has more than 620,000 followers on YouTube and 930,000 followers on Instagram. His social media is flooded with his songs, which have been super hits, like Flaws, No Bodyguard, Attic, and even Hotboii.

"Bro looks 12 and 35 at the same time": Social media users reacted to the rapper getting arrested

Spotemgottem created headlines as he got arrested after a high speed chase with the police. As soon as the news reached Twitter, several accounts like @SayCheese tweeted about the same. Here is how social media users reacted to the news:

Social media users trolled the rapper as he got arrested after a high-speed chase. (Image via Twitter)

As for his arrest, not many details about his hearing, bail, and which jail he has been taken to is known at the moment. SpotemGottem’s representatives or the authorities have not spoken up about the matter yet, and are yet to address the issue.