What did Susan Hale do? Florida mom arrested after toddler left in "vegetative state"

27-year-old Susan Hale of Pensacola has been charged with domestic violence and child abuse for an incident dated June 2023 that led to a young girl being in a "vegetative state."

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of severe physical child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Florida mom arrested after toddler left in "vegetative state." (Image via Facebook/Cherokee Sunshine Miller)

Law&Crime reported that on October 23, 2023, the Florida mother was taken into custody for the fatal physical torture of her 22-month-old daughter.

Susan has been booked into Escambia County Jail and faces one count of felony aggravated child abuse.

Susan Hale claimed her daughter went "limp" before taking her to the hospital

WEAR-TV reported that the arrest report states that the incident took place either the night of June 15, 2023, or the morning of June 16, 2023. At this time, the child was in Susan Hale's care.

According to the report by WEAR-TV, Susan initially took the child to Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Care, following which she was transported to Studer Family Children's Hospital.

Susan Hale did not justify the child's injuries and refused that she faced any accidental injury. (Image via Twitter/@BuddyRevel17394)

Law&Crime reported that on June 16, 2023, at around 6 pm, an investigator with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office's Special Victim's Unit responded to a potential child abuse call. This call came from the Studer Family Children's Hospital on Bubba Watson Drive in Pensacola, Florida.

The report by Law&Crime mentioned that upon arriving, responders were informed that the child had suffered terrible internal and external damages. The damages she suffered include - extensive hair loss, sores on her scalp, bruising on her face, injuries inside her mouth, and apparent inflicted burns.

WPDE-TV reported that the arrest report read,

"The internal injuries included intracranial bleeding, skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages, spinal fractures, rib fractures, and a liver laceration."

Law&Crime reported that at the hospital, Susan reportedly told investigators that on June 15, 2023, she had picked up one of her daughters (the victim) from her mother, went back home directly, and went to bed.

As per the report by Law&Crime, Susan informed the authorities that the next morning, while traveling to work with the victim in the backseat, her daughter abruptly began "screaming" and then went "limp." Following this, Susan pulled over and noticed the child's lips turning blue and then drove to a nearby hospital.

WEAR-TV reported that according to the arrest report, Susan Hale provided no justification for the child's injuries and refused to say whether she faced any accidental injury.

Authorities claim Susan Hale lied about her whereabouts, leading to the incident

Law&Crime reported that investigators claim to believe that Susan Hale lied about her whereabouts in the hours and days prior to the incident. They also mentioned that Susan and her mother provided conflicting stories.

According to the report by Law&Crime, investigators acquired cell phone data evidence from AT&T. At this point; they placed Susan at her boyfriend, Dylan Thompson's residence, for the majority of the day and overnight on June 15, along with the morning of June 16.

Law&Crime mentioned that although Susan refused that the children were around her boyfriend for at least 11 days prior to the incident, as per cell phone data evidence, Susan and her daughter were both at her boyfriend's residence for almost an hour prior to the victim being taken to the hospital.

As per the report by Law&Crime, 26-year-old Dylan Thompson has been charged with violating domestic violence protective orders twice in the past two years.

Susan Hale remains in Escambia County Jail with her bond set at $750,000.