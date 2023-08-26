What is swimmer's itch? Sonoma County's Tough Mudder athletes fall sick with bacterial infection

A health warning has been issued for people who participated in the popular Tough Mudder obstacle race at Sonoma Raceway last weekend, i.e., on August 19 and 20, which involved crawling through mud and swimming in dirty water.

More than 100 people said they got bacterial infections after engaging in the Tough Mudder challenge in Sonoma, California. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a health advisory for all racers three days later. They saw many instances of cramps, fever, rashes, muscle pain, and vomiting among the participants.

“These symptoms could be indicative of a minor illness called Swimmers’ Itch, but they can also indicate a Staph infection or other more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas,” the advisory said.

A swimmer's itch is a rash that can appear after swimming or being in the water. It is most prevalent after swimming in freshwater lakes and ponds, but it can also occur in saltwater.

It is typically caused by an allergic reaction to small parasites in the water that go into the skin while swimming or wading in warm, quiet water. As these parasites cannot thrive in humans, they perish quickly. However, not before they have caused severe skin problems among those affected, and Tough Mudder athletes are currently suffering from this.

Tough Mudder athletes are currently putting up with swimmer's Itch

Tough Mudder athletes are now suffering from the skin problem (Image via Associated Press / Mayo Clinic)

The participants in the California Tough Mudder event have reported bacterial illnesses that have caused rashes and fevers. After receiving many instances of rashes, muscle pains, fever, and vomiting, the Sonoma County health department issued a warning to all of these contestants.

The race took place at Sonoma Raceway, some 45 miles northeast of San Francisco, where contestants were challenged to run, wade, and crawl across a muddy obstacle course.

After the event, many individuals who had participated in the Tough Mudder contacted authorities, claiming that they had some form of serious bacterial infection.

Nicole Villagran, an athlete, told ABC7 News as she pulled up her shirt to show what looked like pimples on her sides:

"I look like I have a severe rash on both sides."

Curtis Vollmar, another athlete from Tough Mudder, also informed ABC7 News as he showed his arms:

"Pretty much gone, you can't really see much of it but from the elbows up and knees down, I was just covered in these pimply red blister-type things."

Dr. Karen Smith, interim health officer for Sonoma County, told KTVU that at least 22 people called the agency to report rashes. Smith stated that they believe they caught a bacterial infection called Aeromonas, a bacterium that dwells in water and is spread through open wounds. Luckily, it does not spread. However, it might also be a swimmer's itch.

Smith also claimed that the participants were recommended to have a culture sample taken by their physician and forwarded to a lab for confirmation.

Swimmer's itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is a rash produced by aquatic parasites that normally does not require medical attention. Staph infections, on the other hand, are caused by bacteria and can cause swelling and pus-filled lumps on the skin. It can also cause lung infections or sepsis if left untreated.

On the other hand, Aeromonas hydrophila bacteria, which can also be found in water, can cause illnesses with symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, cramps, and vomiting. These three types are not that different. So, without further tests, no one can be 100 percent sure of the type of bacterial infection these athletes have.

Swimmer's itch symptoms include burning, tingling, or itching of the skin, as well as little reddish pimples and blisters.

It is caused by an allergic reaction to infection or by swimming or wading in polluted water on a regular basis. So, the more people are exposed to contaminated water, the more severe and rapid their symptoms of swimmer's itch will be.