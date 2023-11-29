What does 'Thug' stand for in Young Thug's name? Internet reacts as rapper's lawyer breaks down his moniker in court during YSL RICO trial

Young Thug has been in the news for a while for his infamous YSL RICO case, as he was indicted with more than two dozen people from his gang. As Young Thug faces charges of racketeering, drugs, and gun possession, amongst many more crimes, his lawyer recently shocked the masses by breaking down the term “Thug” in his name.

The lawyer, saying that Thug stood for "Truly Humble Under God," began his opening statement at the trial on Monday, November 27, 2023, by claiming that Young Thug grew up in poverty, as he lived in Atlanta with ten of his siblings. He then went on to state how the rapper focused on his talent and ultimately found success.

The lawyer, Steel, did not just expand the moniker of the rapper but also talked about his Young Stoner Life record label, which is often called YSL, and claimed that the name was a reference to the fashion line Yves Saint Laurent. Steel then went on and stated that the prosecutors had no “evidence” of the crimes stated in the lawsuit.

However, not just the lawyer, in fact, the rapper’s sister also made a similar post on social media back in 2022, where she talked about her brother’s moniker. As the sister awaits the trial of her brother, @hidoraah took to Instagram stories in December 2022 and elaborated “Thug” by claiming:

“For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name. Thug=Truly. Humble. Under. God. Young Truly Humble Under God. Young Thug.”

“Oh he needs a raise”: Social media users’ reactions explored as Young Thug’s lawyer explains his moniker in court during the RICO case trial

As Young Thug faces racketeering conspiracy charges, the lawyers for the rapper denied that YSL is a street gang and claimed that it is simply a record label. Furthermore, the lawyer also elaborated on his stage name, which went viral on social media as many netizens reacted to it.

With many pouring in hilarious and wild responses, others were left shocked as they claimed how they never anticipated how Thug would actually mean “Truly Humble Under God.” As a Twitter account, @PopBase posted about the same on Twitter. Here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users react to the rapper's lawyer's statement about his name: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

As Young Thug’s lawyer continues to fight the case, the rapper has denied all allegations of murder. The lawyer also claimed that his client was not guilty of murder and all the other allegations against him.