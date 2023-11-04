What did Tiffany Gomas see on the plane? 'That MF is not real' internet sensation breaks silence on viral video 

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas woman who recently made headlines for her outburst on the American Airlines flight has finally spoken up about why she kept screaming "That mf is not real” on the plane.

The incident happened on July 2, 2023, when several videos of Tiffany Gomas circulated on social media, where she was seen looking towards the tail of the plane, claiming that she had seen someone who did not look like a human to her.

Expand Tweet

However, the woman finally spoke up as she appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast on Friday, November 3, 2023, and claimed that it was just a “reaction” to an “altercation with a passenger.” She clarified that she did not see anything. Calling the whole situation “cringe,” Tiffany Gomas stated:

“You know, the reason I probably haven’t come out yet, 'cause it’s like so cringe – I did not see anything. I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. It was actually a horrible moment. It was pretty mortifying.”

The hosts further went ahead and stated how many people on the internet were alleging that she saw an alien, to which she claimed that her “not real” person was the passenger with whom she had an altercation. Calling it an “expression of speech,” Tiffany Gomas stated there was “bad energy” in the plane, and claimed that it was the main reason for her reaction.

“Things go viral and everything changes”: Tiffany Gomas talks about being judged on social media and more

Expand Tweet

As Tiffany Gomas’ video went viral in July, she was underground for a very long time. However, she later apologized for her actions. At the time, the airport authorities had also filed a complaint against her, and she was given a ticket for criminal trespassing, as she created a scene on the terminal when she was asked to deplane.

However, months later, during her appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, she talked about going viral, and how people have been quick to judge her based on the video. Tiffany also stated how she did not leave her home for months after her meltdown, as she was “distressed” due to all the comments on social media.

Expand Tweet

She further elaborated on the social media reaction by saying:

“450 million-plus people have seen it. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes. Thank God people, like, don’t think it’s me, though. I’m cool – I’m cool with that. I’m happy they don’t think it’s me.”

The hosts of the podcast then asked Gomas about what started the argument between her and the passenger that left her so infuriated. To this, Tiffany responded by saying that the argument started after she was asked to move to the middle seat from the aisle seat.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, as the video made rounds on social media in July, there were also rumors about Gomas going missing.

However, she denied the same and stated that it was her decision to stay home due to the video going viral, and people recognizing her.