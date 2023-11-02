When will Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ new podcast premiere? Former GMA anchors go “Instagram Official” months after affair scandal

Former GMA3 hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, recently announced their comeback as the duo is teaming up for a podcast. Amy and TJ announced the same through an Instagram post, claiming that their new podcast will premiere on December 5, 2023, and will be broadcast on the iHeartRadio app.

Calling it the Amy and TJ Podcast, the duo released a joint statement on the platform, which read as follows:

"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore "Amy & T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

In November 2022, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes found themselves in the spotlight after pictures of them holding hands floated on social media. Many controversies also brewed when the two separated from their respective spouses at the same time.

After the news about their alleged romance started floating online, ABC Network took the decision to bench the duo from their hosting duties on GMA3.

“Welcome back”: Reactions explored as Amy Robach and TJ Holmes announce their podcast

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes recently decided to be "#silentnomore" as they announced their comeback as co-hosts on the Amy and TJ podcast.

Furthermore, iHeartRadio also released a statement talking about the new project and announced how Robach and Holmes will also be collaborating on upcoming programs. The statement read:

"Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide. Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

As the duo posted the joint statement, netizens showered them with support.

Social media users shower support as Amy and TJ announce their comeback after a year: Details and reactions explored. (Image via Instagram)

iHeartRadio also added in its statement that the podcast hosted by Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will talk about current events, pop culture, and “everything in between,” adding that the show is going to be “informative, entertaining, and authentic.”

At the moment, Amy Robach and TJ have not addressed the netizens’ reactions, as support for the duo continues to shower on social media. However, they stated that their podcast will be available “everywhere podcasts are heard,” like Apple and Spotify.