What time does Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 4 air? Bina visits the Epps' house, and more

Seeking Sister Wife is getting tense by the day. Season 4 Episode 4 of the famous polygamist family show, titled Three's a Crowd, will air on TLC on Monday, June 27 at 10 pm ET.

Fans can also watch the episode on TLC's website and application. The premiered episodes are also available on Philo TV, Hulu+, Discovery +, Sling, Youtube Premium, DirecTV and Amazon Prime.

Seeking Sister Wife features some couples who are in a polygamous relationship. The show focusses on their relationships and their journey of finding new sister wives.

What to expect from Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 4?

This week on Seeking Sister Wife, fans will see Bina visiting Epps' house. In a promo, India can be heard talking about her dynamic in the relationship. She feels that she needs to back away since Marcus and Taryn have known Bina for a long time. She also says:

"This is our lives, this is our family, this is a great dynamic. We are not going to screw it up if somebody just wants to come in for fun."

Taryn asks Bina if it was weird to be on a date with Marcus. The latter told her that she appreciated the relationship dynamic and said:

"I would never do this with anybody else."

She also says that she likes the 'vibe' of the relationship and feels that she will be able to talk about her issues with the girls in the future. She brings forward her cheating concerns and feels that she would not be cheated on again if she was in a polygamist family.

Taryn can be seen getting concerned in the promo, wondering if the fear of being cheated on is the correct reason to join their family.

The episode description reads:

"India is unsure about Bina and puts limitations on Marcus. Brenda feels more like a third wheel than a sister wife. Sidian leaves for the Philippines, hoping to finally meet Arielle. The Merrifields' visit with Lea ends with more questions than answers."

Other than that, this week Seeking Sister Wife fans will see Steve and Brenda Foley discussing their relationship dynamics as the latter feels more like a third wheel than a sister wife.

Lea can be seen questioning Garrick about the number of wives he wants, to which he replies in the promo with "five." Sidian will be seen leaving for the Philippines to meet his potential Filipino sister-wife Arielle.

What happened with the Epps on Seeking Sister Wife last week?

Last week on Seeking Sister Wife, Taryn and India prepared Marcus for his date with the potential sister wife. India was concerned about the new girl since Taryn and Marcus had known her for a long time but she did not. She feared that the new relationship dynamic would change her bond with the couple. Marcus took Bina out on a picnic date.

Marcus told Bina about his lifestyle and of the fact that the three did not interact much outside of their family. Nina liked the fact that he would be open about other women in front of her and not cheat on her.

The episode description reads:

"The Epps are dating, but not everyone is on the same page. The Merrifields bond with Lea, but red flags leave them questioning things. The Joneses have a potential sister wife, but the distance between them is worrisome. Nick Davis brings home a surprise."

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

