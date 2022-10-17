What time will All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 2 air on The CW? Details explored

Episode 2 of season 2 of All American: Homecoming will be released on The CW on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 9 pm. ET. The new episode is titled No Love and indicates that things could get highly competitive on the show, which is a spin-off to the American series All American.

The sports drama is created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also served as the executive producer for All American. It revolves around Simone Hicks, who leaves Los Angeles to attend Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta. Simone wishes to pursue her dream of becoming a pro tennis player.

Parallel storylines follow Damon Sims, an aspiring basketball player at the university, who rejected an MLB draft to continue playing for Bringston under the guidance of his coach Marcus Turner. The show also follows his relationship with Simone, among others.

The second season of All American: Homecoming began with the characters being introduced to a new year in college with a new set of challenges. Episode 1 of the show premiered on October 10, 2022.

Season 2 episode 2 of All American: Homecoming - A rift in Damon and Simone's relationship?

The upcoming episode will focus on Simone's journey with her teammates that she will grow to be at odds with, in addition to the parallel storylines of Damon, Cam, Amara, and Keisha.

According to IMDb's official synopsis of the episode, No Love:

With the Spring semester gearing up, Simone finds herself once again at odds with her teammates, leaving her to decide how she wants to be moving forward. Damon is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him, but there is one person he may not have considered. Keisha is all in on her new dance major, but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn't anticipate. Cam hits a snag with his financial aid and turns to Amara for help, causing Amara to investigate the situation. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus takes a difficult but necessary step in the right direction.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Damon is seen submitting his paperwork to transfer to Hawkins, while Simone complains to someone that "she is unfairly making my life a living hell."

The promo shows a possible crack in Damon and Simone's relationship, but it remains to be seen what turn it will take by the end of the episode.

All American: Homecoming features an ensemble cast with actors Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Netta Walker as Keisha McCall, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as JR, Camilla Hyde as Thea Mays, and Algerita Wynn as Ms. Robinette Joseph.

Season 2 episode 2 of All American: Homecoming is set to air on The CW on October 17, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes