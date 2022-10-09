What time will All American: Homecoming Season 2 episode 1 air on The CW?

The spinoff to April Blair’s All-American series, All American: Homecoming, is all set to become the only debut CW show that has not been scrapped by the network. After the carnage in the renewal phase, All American: Homecoming has become one of the few shows to survive the network's selection and will soon return for the first episode of its new season.

All American: Homecoming will return to continue the story of Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), who was faced with a difficult decision at the end of the previous season. A trailer for the second season of the show was released weeks ago. It also emphasized the ticking clock and Damon's impending decision, something that will have important repercussions for the future of the show.

All American: Homecoming season 2 will debut with an episode titled We Need a Resolution on October 10, 2022, at 9 pm EST on the CW channel.

All American: Homecoming season 2 teaser- All eyes on Damon

The trailer for the new season of All American: Homecoming, did not shy away from depicting the crisis that has probably been on every fan's mind over the long period of the show's absence. It strongly hinted at the theme of decision-making at the center of the story. It also sees Damon trying to make up his mind about this life-changing alteration.

As the trailer reveals, Damon is still tied between choosing Bringston’s baseball team under his biological father and moving to another school, which would provide him with a greater opportunity at the sport. It further shows that Damon only has 48 hours to make this big choice.

The official synopsis for the first episode of the new season, as released by the CW, also hints at a similar crisis, while also introducing some others. It reads:

"With the Spring semester gearing up, Simone (Geffri Maya) finds herself once again at odds with her teammates, leaving her to decide how she wants to be moving forward. Damon is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him, but there is one person he may not have considered."

It continues:

"Keisha (Netta Walker) is all in on her new dance major, but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn’t anticipate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) hits a snag with his financial aid and turns to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) for help, causing Amara to investigate the situation. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) takes a difficult but necessary step in the right direction."

As is evident from the synopsis, the first episode is ready to dive into many such lives which will be impacted by Damon's decision. The synopsis also hints at many other plotlines that the first episode of the show will feature.

The veteran TV director Michael Shultz will direct the premiere episode of the new season.

The first episode of All: American: Homecoming's new season will premiere on October 10, 2022, at 9 pm EST on the CW channel. It will also be available for online streaming on the CW channel's official website. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes