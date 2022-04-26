What time will Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 2 air? Plot, release date, guest star, and more about the HGTV show

After comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish's renovation of her best friend's house in Celebrity IOU Season 4, renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott are set for another home makeover in episode 2 on Monday at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

In the upcoming episode of the home renovation series, viewers will see yet another star surprising their best friend of more than three decades with a dream bachelor pad.

Speaking about the new season, Jonathan told HGTV:

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we’ve admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives.”

All about Episode 2 of Celebrity IOU Season 4

Episode 2 of Celebrity IOU Season 4 will air on May 25, 2022, on HGTV with America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel surprising his best friend Rich Thurber on Howie Mandel's Sensational Surprise.

The episode description reads:

“Jonathan and Drew help Howie Mandel pull off the ultimate prank with a surprise home makeover for his best friend and road manager of 30 years. Together, they'll turn this bachelor pad into a hip home where his friend can entertain and unwind in style.”

The 66-year-old Emmy-winning comedian joined hands with Jonathan and Drew Scott to help renovate Thurber's outdated bachelor pad, where he moved 15 years ago after losing his house in a divorce battle. He even lost his father last year.

Mandel's best friend always puts everyone first and rarely does anything for himself, which is why Mandel decided to surprise him with a new bachelor pad.

Speaking about the motivation behind the renovation for his pal, Mandel said on the show:

"Last year his father passed away. Life isn't always easy. This has been a hard time and nothing makes you feel better than to be a small part of doing something for somebody else."

Celebrity IOU Season 4 will have eight episodes. The show will also include a slew of celebrities from renowned actors, comedians, and artists, including Winning Time John C. Reilly, Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, Ali Wong, Friends Lisa Kudrow, and Anthony Anderson of Black-ish.

Speaking about which celebrity got the most emotional on the show, Drew told the publication People:

"As soon as they cry, we cry. We did get tears out of Halle Berry. Actually we got tears out of Snoop [Dogg], which I was very surprised by."

Produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc., which is co-founded by Jonathan and Drew Scott, all the episodes of Celebrity IOU season 4 can also be viewed on Discovery+. Tune in this Monday to watch the jaw-dropping renovation of Mandel's best friend's bachelor pad.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan