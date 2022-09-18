What time will House of the Dragon episode 5 air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

The fifth episode of House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Titled We Light the Way, episode 5 of season 1 will delve deeper into the politics of the succession to the Iron Throne, including the matter of Rhaenyra Targaryen's marriage.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series that follows the fall of the Targaryen family. It is based on R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the Mother of Dragons.

The first four episodes looked at Rhaenyra's naming as the heir to the Iron Throne in the absence of a male child. However, King Viserys went on to marry Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower - also the King's Hand. Rhaenyra's succession as a queen was challenged after Alicent gave birth to a son, Aegon.

Meanwhile, Viserys' brother Daemon Targaryen won the Stepstones back from the Crabfeeder with the help of the Sea Snake. The former returned to King's Landing and reconciled with his brother, King Viserys Targaryen.

Read on to find out what can be expected from the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: Everything you need to know

Episode five of House of the Dragon is titled We Light the Way, and will follow the consequences of Rhaenyra and Daemon sneaking out of the castle and being spotted together in the alleyways.

The fourth episode, titled King of the Narrow Sea, began with Rhaenyra returning from her months-long tour to find a husband. Meanwhile, Daemon returned victorious from the Stepstones and swore allegiance to Viserys, who took his brother back in.

In an escalation of events, Rhaenyra and Daemon sneaked out of the castle at night and were spotted together at a brothel. Later that night, Rhaenyra seduced Ser Criston Cole, and they ended up getting intimate. While the incident remained concealed, a spy informed Otto Hightower of Rhaenyra and Daemon's intimate activities in the alleyways.

The news reached the King, who was not only furious at his own daughter but also at Hightower, who had spied on Rhaenyra. King Viserys thus stripped Hightower of the position of the Hand of the King. Hightower turned to Alicent and asked her to convince Viserys to name Aegon the heir to the Iron Throne.

While Rhaenyra denied the accusations of being in a physical relationship with Daemon, the latter admitted to the events and proposed to wed Rhaenyra. Viserys not only banished Daemon back to his wife in Vale but also ordered that Rhaenyra marry Ser Laenor Velaryon. The same night, Maester gave Rhaenyra an abortifacient tea.

Based on the preview for episode 5, Viserys will propose Rhaenyra's wedding to Laenor Velaryon on one hand, while Rhaenys remains skeptical of the match since Aegon could challenge Rhaenyra's succession to the throne.

It is to be noted that when Lord Corlys Velaryon proposed a match between Viserys and his 12-year-old daughter Laena, the King rejected it. It remains to be seen if Rhaenyra's match with Laenor will be approved at all by house Velaryon.

More information about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the award-winning Game of Thrones series. It was created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin.

The first episode of the 10-episode series premiered on August 21, 2022. Episodes are released on a weekly basis, with the finale set to premiere on October 23, 2022.

The primary characters in House of The Dragon include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, and Jefferson Hall.

Episode 5 of season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on September 18, 2022. The episodes are available for the Indian audience on Disney+ Hotstar.

