What time will Seeking Sister Wife, Season 4, Episode 2 air? TLC show to explore how the Merrifields deal with jealousy

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will air its second episode at 10 pm ET on June 13, 2022, on TLC. The upcoming episode will see Lea Newton confess to Dannielle that she does not want any “jealousy” between her and Roberta, since the latter is not able to spend time with Garrick like she does.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield got divorced after the latter wanted to further his relationship with potential sister-wife Roberta, a Brazilian native. After 10 years of marriage and two kids, Garrick felt that God was guiding him towards a polygamous relationship.

The former couple had joined Seeking Sister Wife in Season 3, to film their journey.

What to expect from Season 4, Episode 2 of Seeking Sister Wife

Garrick’s potential second wife, Roberta, is yet to come to the United States despite her K-1 visa being approved.

Even though it was Dannielle’s idea to start looking for a third wife while waiting for Roberta to visit them, in the confessional, she is also seen having doubts. These second thoughts about Garrick taking Lea as his third wife, stems from the fact that his and Roberta’s relationship is yet to be explored.

Lea opens up after she feels that Roberta “didn’t like” her or try to get to know her, going on to say that she is “subconsciously just jealous."

The story so far: A quick recap of Seeking Sister Wife, Season 4

In the premiere episode, Dannielle proposes to Garrick to look for a third wife. The official description of the episode read:

“The Davises and the Foleys each navigate their way through the many trials and tribulations of polygamy with the ultimate goal of bringing in a new sister wife. The Merrifield's haven't seen Roberta in over a year and have decided to seek a third.”

The duo met 30-year-old Lea on social media and after courting for a while, the couple left to meet Lea in person. Although Lea was nervous, she was excited to meet the Merrifield family.

Opening up about her take on polygamy, Lea told the camera:

“For me, polygamy is just a lifestyle choice. I’m not doing it for any specific religious reasons. The dynamic of having multiple adults in the household is just the way I grew up. I’m just so used to it. I don’t think that I would be able to be in a singular relationship.”

Along with the Merrifields, former cast members Tosha Jones and Sidian will also continue their search, while a host of new couples make their debuts. The couples include

Steve and Brenda Foley

Marcus, Taryn and India Epps

Nick, April and Jennifer Davis

Tune in to TLC , to find out how the Merrifield family deals with their jealousy issue on Seeking Sister Wife. The new and the previous seasons of the show can also be streamed on Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far