What is Trapboy Freddy's real name? Age and more explored as rapper's pet tiger is seized amid weapons arrest

Famous rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested on August 17 on a federal gun charge and a tiger was also found at his residence.

The rapper was arrested after a federal warrant was issued against him for firearm possession by a convicted felon and was taken to court on August 19. After authorities found the tiger at his home, Animal Services were immediately contacted and they took it to theTexas Park & Wildlife Department.

It is worth noting that keeping an exotic animal inside the house is illegal in Texas. For now, the rapper, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, has not been charged with anything for having a tiger. His arrest was also confirmed by Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas.

The arrest was made with assistance from the Dallas Police Department and U.S. marshals. Meanwhile, Freddy’s representatives, the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshalls have all declined to comment on anything.

Everything known about Trapboy Freddy

Born on January 14, 1992, Trapboy Freddy is well-known for a number of his songs. These include Yella Beezy Feat. 2 Chaniz, T.I., Rich the Kid, Jeezy, Boosie, Trapboy Freddy: That’s On Me (Remix), and Tella Beezy: Triple Blessed.

The Dallas, Texas native mentioned in an interview that he had a tough childhood since he had three fathers growing up. Although he never said much about his mother, he stated that she had to steal to feed her children and was eventually caught and sent to prison.

The 29-year-old has four siblings and is extremely close to his grandmother. He joined the hip-hop industry in 2010 and started his career by releasing a few mixtapes and performing around Dallas. Trapboy started rapping when he was 22 and performed at local clubs along with collecting his mixtapes to solve his financial issues.

Freddy later became popular for his performances and became a familiar face at the clubs. His mixtapes include four-volume series starting from 2014 to 2020. Trapboy also collaborated with Sleezy Beezy and Go Yayo in 2018.

Despite his fame, the rapper was involved in various legal issues from a very young age. He started selling drugs as a child and was frequently sent to jail until he was 21. In 2018, he was sent to prison for smoking in public and in 2019, he also posted a video where the cops knocked him down despite getting bail.

Freddy’s net worth is estimated to be around $100,000 and he has earned a lot from his successful career as a rapper.

