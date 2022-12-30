What is Vivienne Westwood's husband's age? All about Andreas Kronthaler in wake of legendary fashion designer's death

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who was mainly responsible for introducing new wave and modern punk in fashion, passed away at the age of 81.

The news of Westwood's death was announced via her Instagram handle on December 29, 2022. In a lengthy post, it was stated that she was surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London, at the time of her passing.

The post said that the designer continued doing things she loved until the last moment as she was designing, working on her art and even writing her book. It continued:

"Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

Vivienne Westwood's husband, 56-year-old Andreas Kronthaler, also paid tribute to his wife in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He said:

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end, and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Vivienne Westwood's husband, Andreas Kronthaler, is a native of Austria

Born on January 26, 1966, the Tyrol, Austria native, Andreas Kronthaler is a design partner and a creative director.

Vivienne first crossed paths with Andreas in 1988 when she began teaching at the Vienna School of Applied Art. Five years after their initial meeting, the duo got married in 1993 even though they had 25-year age gap between them.

While speaking with the Evening Standard in 2019, Kronthaler revealed what kept their union strong over the years. He said:

"Don't expect anything from your other side, from your partner, your wife or husband. Because then you're both free to be."

He added that there was "total freedom" and security in their relationship as husband and wife. He added that Vivienne didn't ask him where he went when he went out and that she wasn't interested in that kind of control.

Andreas noted that it might have been because she knew that he would come home and end up beside her. He said that he might have also given her the security that he would do so, and continued:

"You know, it's always a giving and taking, taking and giving."

The duo have made several public appearances together. In April 2021, Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler were spotted on a lunch date in Mayfair where the former donned a "True Punk" facemask.

However, this was not the first time Vivienne got married. She was earlier married to Derek Westwood from 1962 to 1965. The former couple shared a son, Ben Westwood, who is a photographer of er*tica.

Vivienne has another son with Malcolm McLaren, Joseph Corre, who owns the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

Born on April 8, 1941, Vivienne Westwood (nee Swire) was a native of Cheshire, England. She was the daughter of Gordon, a grocer and a worker at an aircraft factory, and Dora, a worker in cotton mills.

She rose to prominence in the 1970s when she ran a boutique alongside the band Sex Pistols' manager McLaren.

