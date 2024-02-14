What did Vladimir Putin say about Mongolia? Russian premier gets trolled by Mongolia's former President in viral tweet

The former President of Mongolia, Elbegdorj Tsakhia, has currently taken to X to troll Vladimir Putin. This is because, on February 9, during an interview with the former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin talked about Mongolia and its history, which was apparently wrong.

Following the interview, Elbegdorj then uploaded the maps of the Mongol Empire's vast territory on the social media platform. These maps included areas of modern-day Russia. The caption read,

"After Putin’s talk. I found Mongolian historic map. Don’t worry. We are a peaceful and free nation."

Expand Tweet

According to sources such as News.au, Putin opened the two-hour interview by explaining Russian history and supporting the bombing campaign against civilians, which he argued was historically intended to subjugate Ukrainian territory.

Vladimir Putin further stated that Russian sovereignty goes back to the 9th century, but historians disagreed. He allegedly claimed that Mongolia was under the ancient Russian rulers.

On the other hand, once the interview went viral, the former President of Mongolia, Elbegdorj Tsakhia hilariously replied to Putin.

Following his recent interview, Vladimir Putin got trolled by the former President of Mongolia

Former President of Mongolia recently made fun of Putin in an X post (Image via X / @KremlinRussia / Facebook / Elbegdorj Tsakhia)

Vladimir Putin recently got trolled by the former Mongolian President, Elbegdorj Tsakhia. Tsakhia was a journalist and politician from Mongolia. He led the country as president from 2009 to 2017. He was also the prime minister once in 1998, and once in 2004 - 2006.

Additionally, as per Wikipedia, since the Soviet Union backed the Mongolian People's Republic throughout the Communist era, ties between Mongolia and Russia have always been cordial.

In the years following communism, Mongolia and Russia are still partners. Russia has two general consulates, in Erdenet and Darkhan, and an embassy in Ulaanbaatar. Furthermore, as per the Scholar works, Russia was governed by the Mongols for 240 years, from the 13th to the 15th century.

However, recently, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin repeatedly stated that Russia has a claim to Ukraine despite Ukraine's independence by drawing borders from history to justify his invasion.

However, as per Britannica, the Mongol Empire was at its height in the 13th century under Genghis Khan and his descendants. It spanned 6,000 miles across Eurasia and was far larger than either the Russian or Soviet empires ever got to.

But, according to Putin, it all began in 862 when the Nordic chief Rurik arrived in Novgorod to take control of the Rus' clan. During the same interview, he summarized centuries' worth of Russian and European history. However, as per Business Standard, historians have claimed that a large portion of the history he provided is unreliable.

On the other hand, as per the Harvard Crimson, former President Elbegdorj, 60, was a key figure in the 1990 revolution that overthrew the communist authority and went on to head independent Mongolia as president and prime minister.

President Elbegdorj's tweet had four pictures. The 13th and 14th-century maps were present in one of the pictures. One map demonstrated the size of the empire, which at its height occupied nine million square miles. The empire's outline is superimposed on another map over modern borders. It encompasses vast portions of Russia as well as all of China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and many other minor states.

A third map compares the possessions of the Roman Empire at its height in the second century with those of the Mongol kingdom, demonstrating how the latter would easily fit inside the former.

A fourth map, drawn soon after Russia's independence from the Mongol Golden Horde in the late 15th century, depicts the Mongol Empire dwarfing early Russia, then the Principality of Moscow under Ivan the Great.

On the other hand, as per Newsweek, Putin went so far as to say that modern-day Mongolia was a Soviet Union-controlled communist satellite for the majority of the 20th century.

Vladimir Putin or the former President of Mongolia didn’t say anything further regarding this matter after Putin's interview or Elbegdorj's tweet.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE