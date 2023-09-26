“The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida”: DeSantis suspends state funds for Florida schools over claims of ties to China

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking no chances when it comes to the Chinese Communist Party. On Friday, September 22, the Florida Governor cut four Florida private schools from the state's school choice scholarship programs due to their alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The decision was based on findings by the Florida Department of Education.

The four schools set to be affected by this decision are the Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and Park Maitland School in Winter Park. DeSantis proclaimed that the CCP was not welcome in Florida.

Expand Tweet

FDOE finds direct links with four Florida private schools and the Chinese Communist Party

On September 22, the 46th Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, released a statement confirming the suspension of four schools from the state's school choice scholarship program. DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to do so based on the "direct ties" the four affected schools allegedly had with the Chinese Communist Party.

The statement declared, via a thorough FDOE investigation, that the Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and Park Maitland School in Winter Park had direct CCP ties.

"Their connections constitute an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school’s students and the public."

Expand Tweet

The statement revealed that the department was working with non-profit funding organizations to assist the students impacted by the suspension to find and enroll in eligible nearby schools. The statement reminded readers of DeSantis' May signing of SB 846, which prohibited schools affiliated with a "country of concern" from taking part in the state's school choice scholarship programs. DeSantis said:

"The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida,"

He further proclaimed:

"We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist ideology or allow Floridians’ tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries."

The statement was supported by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

"The Chinese Communist Party has no place in our schools,"

He further stated:

"I am grateful for Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their work to keep students and our communities safe from foreign countries of concern."

Expand Tweet

The statement concluded by listing the various educational reforms DeSantis had taken against the Chinese Communist Party. These include banning TikTok on educational institutional servers and devices and banning "Confucius Institutes," which were labeled as Chinese Communist Party propaganda centers.

The Governor had also prohibited state universities and colleges from accepting grants and participating in agreements with Chinese institutions or institutions from any country of concern unless agreed to by the Governor or the FDOE. This also applies to soliciting and accepting gifts from Florida universities or colleges from Chinese institutions or other countries of concern.

Expand Tweet

The four suspended schools were a part of the Spring Educational Group, "a multi-brand education network" controlled by Primavera Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based investment firm owned by Chinese Hong Kong residents. The investment firm operations in China, Singapore, and the United States.