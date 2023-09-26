What did Paul Gosar say about General Mark Milley? Republican sparks outrage as he echoes Trump's call for execution

Paul Gosar, a far-right politician from Arizona, published a tirade against Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, saying he should be put to death. On September 24, 2023, Paul's office sent out the newsletter after Donald Trump posted his thoughts on Milley a week before his retirement.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on September 22, that all Americans should "celebrate" the General's retirement and that he would have been executed for treason relating to conspiration with China, as per CNN.

Paul added to Trump's remarks about Mark Milley in his newsletter, calling him a "homos*xual-promoting BLM activist.” He also mentioned the General talking to Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives, after the riot and calling Trump "crazy."

Paul Gosar calls out Army General Mark Milley

Paul Gosar has represented Arizona's 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023 and is a far-right Republican.

His Congressional office published a newsletter on Sunday that talked about how the FBI, the DHS, and other federal agencies were allegedly involved in the Capitol riot for Donald Trump which took place on January 6, 2023.

He added that "even after approval was given, General Milley, the homos*xual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs, delayed." Paul talked about Mark Milley's alleged involvement with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump. Paul Gosar continued:

"In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung. He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump."

After talking about the would-be execution of General Mark Milley, Paul Gosar gave more examples of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's treason, especially involving China. He concluded his speech by saying:

"That is, when he wasn’t also secretly coordinating and sharing intelligence with the Chinese military. How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered."

Paul Gosar's homophobic and violent comments in the newsletter caught the attention of many netizens. Some of the reactions are given below.

General Mark Milley is about to step down from his position on October 1, 2023, as per the Daily Beast.

Donald Trump's comments about Mark Milley

Before Paul Gosar's comments were published, former United States President Donald Trump also went online to talk about Mark Milley.

Milley was appointed by Trump in 2019. Their relationship soon deteriorated as he worked closely with the President.

On Friday, Trump talked about "the most embarrassing moment in American history" being when U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan. Although Joe Biden made the final call for the troops to come back, in his tenure, Donald had also ordered a full withdrawal before leaving the White House.

Trump went on to denounce the General by expressing that the withdrawal "cost many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week," as per News Week.

He added:

"This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate! This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States."

Trump believed that Milley's alleged interactions with China were "an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" Trump's comments were well-received by the Republicans but received disapproval by the Democrats.

According to Fox News, Gofar had promised on social media in January that he would arrange to launch an investigation to put to light the possible coup between General Mark Milley and Pelosi. There have been no solid developments in the case yet.