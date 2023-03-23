What was Wayne Swinny’s cause of death? Saliva guitarist passes away at 59

Well known guitarist Wayne Swinny recently passed away at the age of 59. He had recently suffered a brain hemorrhage, which led to his death.

Swinny was one of the founding members of the band Saliva, who revealed the news on Facebook as they shared a picture of Swinny and wrote:

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour. Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him. We love you Wayne."

The band also paid tribute to Swinny on Instagram, where they posted a black-and-white picture and wrote:

"Love you brother."

Popular musician and actor Muck Sticky also expressed his grief on Facebook by posting some pictures where he was seen with Swinny. He wrote that he toured with Swinny for three years as the band merch guy and was honored to work with him on many occasions. He continued:

"Genuinely one of the sweetest souls I've ever known. Long live the spirit of rock-n-roll, because a big part of it is no longer here on this earth. We love you Wayne. Rock In Power!!!"

Wayne Swinny was hospitalized before his death

Jonathan Montoya and Wayne Swinny of Saliva perform during the 2009 Rock On The Range festival (Image via Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Wayne Swinny suffered a brain hemorrhage on March 22 following which he had to be taken to the hospital. Saliva also revealed the news on Facebook, saying he was having some medical issues, after which paramedics had to be called.

According to the National Library of Medicine, spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage is a blood clot that happens in the brain parenchyma if not detected in time and surgically treated. It is caused due to hypertension, amyloid angiopathy, coagulopathy, vascular anomalies, tumors, and various drugs.

Wayne Swinny was one of the main members of Saliva

Swinny was one of the original members of Saliva, which also included Josey Scott Sappington, Todd Poole, Dave Novotny, and Chris D'Abaldo. The group released albums like Every Six Seconds, Blood Stained Love Story, Under Your Skin, In It to Win It, and more.

Saliva then released two EPs - Ladies and Gentlemen Hit Pack and Every Twenty Years. They are known for their singles like After Me, Rest in Pieces, Broken Sunday, Family Reunion, I Don't Want It, Epidemic, Crows, High on Me, and more.

They made guest appearances on music videos of songs like Message of Love, Turn the Tables, Time, I Walk Alone, and others.

Poll : 0 votes