What is supposed to happen to Bo Burnham in January? Memes erupt as death conspiracy fears emerge online

American comedian and singer Bo Burnham has sparked death fears with a bizarre prediction. The 33-year-old declared on his website that he would leave this Earth on January 17, 2024. As the date has arrived and passed by, fans are now worried about Bo. Words circulated in early 2024 that Bo posted on the ‘About’ section of his website:

“I came out of my mother's p***y on August 21, 1990, and I will die on January 17, 2024. Also, I have a dog named Bruce, and I love him.”

Bo Burnham's prediction on his website. (Image via X/@TANTRXMBEE)

With its emergence, a clip from one of his previous interviews also surfaced where Bo addressed his peculiar prediction. In the video, the interviewer asks the comedian how he has one such insight. To which, Bo casually responded with a straight face:

“Oh, I kill myself because my dog's gonna die, who I just got. And I love him more than anything, and when he goes, I have to go.”

The interviewer, albeit shocked, went on to ask Bo if he estimated the date of his dog’s death. The comedian nods and reveals his dog is a small pomeranian. However, he doesn’t provide any concrete reason behind his projection.

Bo Burnham's predicted date of death prompts memes online

Some fans noticed that Bo has deleted all his posts on Instagram except for 6, which are also kept as archived. There is no post on his X feed as well and on Spotify, except for Inside, all his other albums and singles have been removed.

Fans of the comedian and singer are now as much confused as they are concerned. In the wake of Bo Burnham's bizarre prediction about his own death, several fans resorted to posting memes about the situation on X.

Though Bo Burnham has not posted anything since January 17, there also has not been any news about his death. So, for now, it is safe to assume that the comedian is alive and well.