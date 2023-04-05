Wheel of Fortune fans surprised with Dane’s four final spins, wondered why producers didn’t edit it out

Wheel of Fortune never gives viewers a dull moment. In the latest episode, player Dane created history with his bad luck as he got four final spins. Fans claimed that the show once gave a player two chances in the final spins in 1999 and since then, it hasn't featured multiple trials.

Viewers felt that producers/editors might have forgotten to edit out the scene where Dane was given four chances during his final spin round.

For the first time in history, a player received two “Lose A Turn” and one “Bankrupt” in the final round.

WheelRob @WheelRob10 #WheelofFortune Dane gave the Wheel a Final Final Final FINAL Spin. This is the first time in the 21st century a penalty wedge Final Spin was NOT edited out. #FinalSpin Dane gave the Wheel a Final Final Final FINAL Spin. This is the first time in the 21st century a penalty wedge Final Spin was NOT edited out. #FinalSpin #WheelofFortune https://t.co/6xSQSSQYQT

For those who are unaware of the terms — "Lose A Turn" is a penalty wedge that means the contestant lost his turn in the round. But in the latest episode, host Pat Sajak gave Dane two more chances. The player received “Bankrupt” on his third try, and this term means that the contestant will lose cash and prizes as well as his turn in the round.

However, Dane was lucky to have Pat as his host who gave him another opportunity. On Dane’s fourth try, he got $550.

Fans troll Dane for four final spins

WheelRob @WheelRob10 The last time viewers saw this phenomenon? April 15, 1999. #WheelofFortune The last time viewers saw this phenomenon? April 15, 1999. #WheelofFortune https://t.co/x2aAuajNKz

In the history of Wheel of Fortune, viewers have never seen any player’s luck running out three times. They trolled Dane on Twitter for getting two “Lose A Turn” and one “Bankrupt” in his final spin.

However, some fans also mentioned that he created history with this scene.

Anthony Watson @WatsonFL Dane landed on Lose a Turn twice before landing on Bankrupt during the final spin. The wheel landed on $550 for the fourth spin. I believe this is the first time that has happened before in history. #WheelofFortune Dane landed on Lose a Turn twice before landing on Bankrupt during the final spin. The wheel landed on $550 for the fourth spin. I believe this is the first time that has happened before in history. #WheelofFortune

A few claimed that such things might have happened frequently, but this time, producers forgot to edit it out.

Eric Tavon @CireNavot @WatsonFL Wondering the same thing or wondering if it has and they’ve always just edited it out until now. @WatsonFL Wondering the same thing or wondering if it has and they’ve always just edited it out until now.

Lockett ⚾🦋 @ItsMeLockett #WheelOfFortune That guy spinning 2 lose a turn and a bankrupt for the final spin. That guy spinning 2 lose a turn and a bankrupt for the final spin. 😂😂 #WheelOfFortune

Courtney C @Courtney_TheOne #WheelOfFortune For the first time in history (well in the 20 years I’ve been watching) the final spin landed on “Lose A Turn” and Bankrupt For the first time in history (well in the 20 years I’ve been watching) the final spin landed on “Lose A Turn” and Bankrupt 😳 #WheelOfFortune

🏳️‍🌈Elizabeth🏳️‍🌈 @Elizabeth_Whyte That Dane kid needing to spin the wheel 4 times cause it landed on L.A.T. twice and Bankrupt once. LMAOOO. #WheelOfFortune That Dane kid needing to spin the wheel 4 times cause it landed on L.A.T. twice and Bankrupt once. LMAOOO. #WheelOfFortune

Kevin Agustin @_kevinagustin Did the editors forgot to edit these final spins out?? Lol #WheelOfFortune Did the editors forgot to edit these final spins out?? Lol #WheelOfFortune

Anthony Watson @WatsonFL Dane landed on Lose a Turn twice before landing on Bankrupt during the final spin. The wheel landed on $550 for the fourth spin. I believe this is the first time that has happened before in history. #WheelofFortune Dane landed on Lose a Turn twice before landing on Bankrupt during the final spin. The wheel landed on $550 for the fourth spin. I believe this is the first time that has happened before in history. #WheelofFortune

Who is Dane from Wheel of Fortune?

Dane’s full name is Dane Christensen.

He is a junior at the University of Kansas where he has pursued business administration. He appeared in the April 4 episode of Wheel of Fortune’s College Spring Break segment.

He is not the first person to appear on the show from his family.

His father Curt Christensen participated in November 2018 after missing two calls from the show. At the time, Dane was a junior in high school and his brother Carl was a sophomore at the University of Nebraska.

Going by Dane’s Instagram, it is clear that he comes from a family of four, comprising his father Curt, his mother June, his brother Carl, and himself. He also has a girlfriend named Bree.

His Instagram posts also showed that the Kansas student is a basketball player whose team won a game in the NCAA championship last year.

Who won the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune?

Alongside Dane, the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune featured Madeline Ahrens (Granite Bay, CA) and Sydney Roberson (San Diego, CA).

The winning player was Sydney, who scored $19,482 + $40,000 (bonus round). While she banked $58,482 in total, Madeline scored $18,850, and Dane took home $2,000.

The episode was interesting, especially with Dane giving a hilarious moment during his final spin. When he got “Bankrupt” on his third try, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was seen coming to Dane’s place and saying:

"Do you have your Dad's phone number?”

Pat was referring to Dane’s father Curt, who is the show’s alum.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of Wheel of Fortune every day. While Pat Sajak hosts the show, Vanna White turns the wheel.

