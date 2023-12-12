When did Anthony Polito resign as ECU associate professor? Former students of the UNLV gunman allege he made s*xual comments

The alleged recent revelations from former students of Anthony Polito, the gunman responsible for the tragic shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), that took place on December 6, 2023, shed light on unsettling experiences during their time at another college.

For those unaware, Polito resigned from his position as associate professor at ECU in January 2017, where he had been employed since 2001.

Kristin Marshburn, now 28, while speaking with NBC News, disclosed that Polito made inappropriate sexual comments about her outfit while she was studying at East Carolina University (ECU) in Greenville, North Carolina, during the fall semester of 2016.

Marshburn recalled the disturbing incident, stating:

"He said to me that if I wore a shirt that low cut for the rest of the semester, I’d be sure to get an A.”

The boldness of Polito's comment shocked her, especially considering the small class size, predominantly comprised of male students. "I remember their faces just being appalled," Marshburn told NBC News on Tuesday.

The former student reported the incident to the business school's dean on the same day it occurred.

The circumstances surrounding Anthony Polito's resignation remain unclear, and the university has yet to provide details despite requests for comment. Marshburn praised ECU's administration for responding to her complaint, highlighting the institution's commitment to making her feel safe, heard, and believed.

ECU's former professor Anthony Polito faced several alleged accusations of se*ual comments from former students

Not just Kristin Marshburn came forward and talked about Polito's alleged behavior and comments that he made. There were other students as well, who came forward and spoke about this.

Another woman, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward after the shooting, revealing that Polito had allegedly pursued her during her time as a student. She felt preyed upon and described Anthony Polito's persistent contact, including emails, texts, and gifts. The woman never reported the incidents due to Polito's respected status on campus and the bizarre nature of the situation.

Former students described Polito as eccentric but popular, focusing on his frequent trips to Las Vegas during class discussions. Despite enjoying conversations with Polito, some considered him a narcissist who thrived on being admired for his intellect.

Moreover, ECU's administration received praise from Marshburn for handling her complaint, emphasizing the importance of speaking out against misconduct. Marshburn hopes her story encourages other women to report inappropriate behavior from those in positions of power.

Earlier, Anthony Polito blamed ECU's higher-ups for costing him his career

The NBC News reported that Polito, 67, expressed grievances against ECU's higher-ups in online posts and blamed them for damaging his career and reputation. The disgruntled former professor Anthony Polito had a "target list" containing names of faculty members at both UNLV and ECU, as disclosed by Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The tragic events unfolded on December 6 when Polito carried out a shooting at UNLV, killing three faculty members and injuring a visiting professor. Authorities revealed that Polito had applied for teaching positions within the Nevada higher education system but faced repeated rejections. Financial struggles were evident, with an eviction notice on his apartment door.

Anthony Polito's personal website, where he referred to himself as "Dr. 160IQ" and boasted about being a Mensa member, indicated a need for recognition.