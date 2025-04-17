When was Fyre Festival 2 set to kick off? Event postponed as ticket holders are promised a refund

Fyre Festival 2, organized by businessman Billy McFarland, has been postponed. According to The Hollywood Reporter's April 16 report, ticket holders received a message informing them of the news.

The Fyre Festival 2 was scheduled to kick off from May 30 to June 2, 2025. Tickets ranged from $1,400 to $25,000, and there was also a $1 million package. Organizers have issued a refund and expressed that ticket holders can repurchase tickets when new dates are announced.

"The event has been postponed, and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule," the message reads.

The music festival was supposed to be held on Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Cancún, Mexico. However, the local tourism department denied its existence, saying they weren't informed of Fyre Festival 2.

What did the tourism department say about Fyre Festival 2?

Isla Mujeres, the island off the coast of Cancún, Mexico - (Image via Getty)

In February 2025, Edgar Gasca, a member of the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told The Guardian that neither businessman Billy McFarland nor any person representing him contacted the authorities regarding Fyre Festival 2. Gasca said that the music festival didn't exist for them since they weren't informed.

"We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist," he said.

Gasca also called the event organizers "naive" for not thinking the process through. He speculated that the organizers were probably waiting for enough traction, then planned to arrange the permits halfway.

"The organisers didn't even bother to approach the authorities. It's very strange because any manager knows that if you're going to hold an event, let alone a massive event, you need municipal authorisation. I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for the permits halfway down the path. It's a bit of a naive way to think," he said.

According to ABC's report dated April 16, the official X account of the government of Playa del Carmen, a coastal resort town in Mexico, released a statement announcing that Fyre Festival 2 won't be held in the city.

"The municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will be held in our city. After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning, or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality," the statement reads.

Billy McFarland responded to the Playa del Carmen authorities

On April 5, McFarland responded with an Instagram post. He uploaded screenshots of emails, tweets, and other documents and claimed he and the Fyre Festival organizers have been in contact with Playa del Carmen authorities since March 5, 2025.

He called out media outlets in the post's caption, saying that the reports allegedly spread misinformation.

"All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation. FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event," he wrote.

Fyre Festival 2 is postponed for now. Rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.

