When did John Harwood join CNN? White House correspondent quits amid changes in the network

Well-known journalist John Harwood recently left CNN. He revealed the news in a tweet, writing that he is looking forward to figuring out what’s next. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a CNN spokesperson said:

“We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”

The reasons behind Harwood’s exit remain unknown, although, according to his contract, he has some more time left with the company. A source also stated that they were aware of CNN’s decision last month.

John left CNN after Brian Stelter left and the channel announced the end of his show, Reliable Sources. CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, was provided with a mandate by his corporate bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery to discontinue opinion-based shows and focus more on hard news.

John Harwood’s journey at CNN

John Harwood quit CNBC and joined CNN in January 2020. He was well-known for criticizing President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, calling it fundamentally broken in 2019.

Harwood has even analyzed the political situation since Joe Biden joined the office. Biden called MAGA Republicans a threat to America’s democratic values while delivering his primetime speech on September 1. Harwood agreed to the same and said:

“Biden’s assertion that Trump and extremist Republicans pose a threat to American democracy is, undeniably true.”

Speaking about his final appearance on CNN, he mentioned on September 2 that it is not easy to do something like this as a journalist. He stated:

“We’re brought up to believe there are two different political parties with different points of view and we don’t take sides on honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we’re talking about. These are honest disagreements. The Republican Party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue.”

Everything known about John Harwood

John Harwood was working at CNBC before joining CNN (Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During high school, John Harwood was a copy boy for the Washington Star. Following his graduation from college, Harwood first joined the St. Petersburg Times and then covered the developments in the final years of apartheid in South Africa.

Harwood was a White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal in 1991 and a Capitol Hill correspondent. He then joined as political editor and chief political correspondent in 1997. He then joined CNBC as the chief Washington correspondent in March 2006.

John has been appearing on the PBS show Washington Week followed by Meet the Press on NBC and Morning Joe on MSNBC. He was a moderator for the Republican primary presidential debate on CNBC in October 2015.

He was criticized in February 2020 after claiming that President Donald Trump was in deep psychological stress after the press conference following the U.S. Senate's decision to acquit him on both articles of impeachment.

