When did Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish get married? ‘Blue Crush’ star files for divorce from husband after 8 years of marriage

Kate Bosworth recently filed for divorce from Michael Polish in L.A. court on July 15. The pair announced their separation a long time ago in 2021, and Bosworth spoke at the time:

“The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion – the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

The American actress also mentioned at the time that they had never been so grateful to each other when they separated. She added that she and Michael had chosen love every time over the last ten years.

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish’s relationship timeline

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish first met on the set of the film Big Sur in 2011, and they began dating the same year. They got engaged in August 2012 and tied the knot the following year.

The Blue Crush star became the stepmother of Polish’s daughter, Jasper, from his previous marriage. Bosworth announced her separation from Polish in August 2021 and posted a black and white picture of them laughing and kissing each other alongside writing a lengthy post on Instagram.

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth got married in 2013 (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Following her marriage in 2013, Bosworth said that she never dated Polish, and he told her after a few weeks, even before they were together, that he was going to marry her. She added:

“Honestly, the laughter and creativity in my marriage is what is most important. My husband is a filmmaker and we work together quite a bit. It’s a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week creative love-fest.”

Before Polish, Bosworth was in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom from 2002 to 2005. The actress has been reported to be in a relationship with actor Justin Long since May 2021, and the two were also spotted during a trip to Hawaii in April 2022. Bosworth and Long later confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

On June 2, she wished the Comet star on his birthday:

In brief, about Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth is a well-known actress and model who has appeared in films like The Horse Whisperer and Remember the Titans. She gained recognition for her performance in the 2002 sports film Blue Crush.

The 39-year-old has played important roles in films like Wonderland, Beyond the Sea, Superman Returns, Straw Dogs, And While We Were Here, The Domestics, The I-Land, and more.

Michael Polish is one of the Polish brothers who made their debut with the 1999 independent film Twin Falls Idaho. They have also directed other films like Jackpot, Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer, 90 Minutes in Heaven, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far